Power Bank Market by Capacity, Units of USB Port, Indicator, Battery Type Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Power Bank Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Power Bank Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Power Bank Market.

The Global Power Bank Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2024, reaching USD 17.9 Billion by 2024 from USD 9.5 Billion in 2018.

Top Companies Profiled in the Power Bank Market:

Anker Innovations (China)

AUKEY (China)

Xiaomi (China)

ADATA (Taiwan)

RAV Power (US)

GRIFFIN (US)

Lenovo (China)

mophie (US)

AMBRANE (India)

INTEX (India)

The lithium-ion battery segment is expected to hold a significant share of the power bank industry during the forecast period. Currently, lithium-ion batteries are the most used batteries by the manufacturers. Lithium-ion batteries have a high energy density, high conversion rate, and high energy capacity, as well as are cheaper to manufacture. They are inexpensive to produce as they have lower production costs and require low maintenance.

Power banks with digital displays are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Power banks with digital displays are relatively efficient as they display battery levels in numerals, thus making them easier to read and interpret. The digital display shows an accurate charging status and battery level.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Market Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Primary Sources

2.1.3.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.3.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Power Bank Market

4.2 Market, By Capacity

4.3 Market, By Battery Type

4.4 Market, By Application

4.5 Market in North America, By Country and Capacity

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Integration of Advanced Technology in Power Banks

5.2.1.2 Increase in Power Consumption of Smartphones

5.2.1.3 Decline in Price of Power Banks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Poor Quality of Power Banks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in the Adoption of Wearable Devices

5.2.3.2 Development of Solar and Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Based Power Banks

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Design Process

5.2.4.2 Highly Competitive Market

5.2.4.3 Li-Ion Batteries’ Recycling Cost

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 Energy Sources of Power Banks

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electric

6.2.1 Key Player are Integrating New Technologies in Electric Power Banks

6.3 Solar

6.3.1 Solar Power Banks: A Disaster Recovery Solution

….and More