Power Distribution Unit Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2019-2027

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises market share analysis, market positioning of major players in the power distribution unit market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players of the power distribution unit market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the power distribution unit market include Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., CyberPower Systems, Inc., Tripp Lite, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Enlogic Systems LLC., and Legrand SA.

Market Segmentation

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Type

Basic PDU

Intelligent/ Monitored PDU Inlet Metering Inlet/Outlet Metering

Metered PDU

Switched PDU

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Power Phase

Single Phase

Triple Phase

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Application

Data Centers

Commercial Buildings (Networking)

Laboratories (IT/Computer Labs)

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online Channel

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Industry

Data Centers

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Education

Retail

Utilities

Military & Defense

Others (Transportation, Manufacturing)

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



