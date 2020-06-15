Power Distribution Unit Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2026

The Power Distribution Unit Market report has been tailored in such a way that it gives total data related with market perspectives which directly or indirectly influence the industry structure. The report also opens up on a detailed investigation of various market factor such as growth path, trends, revenue, challenges and opportunity during the forecast timeline. Therefore, this report includes a full-scale market assessment that will help to acquire a deeper understanding of competitive benchmarking, market forecasts, company market share and market dynamics.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the power distribution unit market include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., CyberPower Systems, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Enlogic Systems LLC., Legrand SA., Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Schneider Electric SE and Tripp Lite. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The market is gaining demand on the cost of increased adoption across several industries. The soaring demand for data centers as a result of hike in the unstructured data volume is driving the market growth. In addition, increasing awareness regarding cloud computing, higher need for data storage, and reduced power consumption are some of the factors boosting the market growth. On the flip side, rise in data server complexity is likely to hinder the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of power distribution unit.

Market Segmentation

The broad power distribution unit market has been sub-grouped into type, power phase, application, distribution channel and industry. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

Basic PDU

Intelligent/ Monitored PDU

Metered PDU

Switched PDU

By Power Phase

Single Phase

Triple Phase

By Application

Data Centers

Commercial Buildings (Networking)

Laboratories (IT/Computer Labs)

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online Channel

By Industry

Data Center

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Utilities

Military & Defense

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for power distribution unit in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

