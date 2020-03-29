Power Semiconductor Market End-use Sectors Analysis 2019-2027

Power Semiconductor Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Power Semiconductor industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Power Semiconductor manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Power Semiconductor market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Power Semiconductor Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Power Semiconductor industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Power Semiconductor industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Power Semiconductor industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Power Semiconductor Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Power Semiconductor are included:

Market Segmentation

The power semiconductor market has been segmented on the basis of component, material, end-use and geography. Based on components the market has been further classified into power MOSFET (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor), rectifiers, thyristors, IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) and diode. On the basis of materials, the market is segmented into silicon/ germanium, silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). In terms of various end-use the market is classified into automotive, industrial, telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others. Geographically the report classifies the global power semiconductor market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. We have analyzed the regions in terms of revenue. Region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina.

The report also covers the global power semiconductor market attractiveness analysis by components, by materials, by end-use and by region. Additionally market attractiveness of each of the regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America are also covered by components, by materials, by end-use and by country. Market attractiveness compare a segment’s attractiveness in the market on the basis of CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) and market share index.

Global Power Semiconductor Market: Market Dynamics

Rising production of electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles across the world is increasing the demand of power semiconductor devices such as IGBTs. IGBTs are the largest segment of the global automotive power semiconductor market. IGBT is a switch that connects directly into the electric motor of electric or hybrid electric vehicles. Globally China is the largest market for light duty plug-in electric vehicles followed by the U.S., Japan, France, the U.K., Germany, etc. Other than electric vehicles, rising demand for connected cars, self-driving cars, fuel-efficient vehicles, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assisted System) expected to boost the demand for power semiconductors during the forecasted period.

Rising demand for renewable energy such as wind, solar and hydroelectricity is subsequently increasing the demand for power semiconductor devices. Renewable energy generation requires power semiconductors for optimized power generation and network interconnection. Major power semiconductors deployed in renewable energy generation are IGBTs and IGCTs (Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors). Power semiconductors facilitates in reducing these loss of power during transmission of power to grid. Similarly, thyristors are utilized to reduce power loss in transmission. Power semiconductors are also deployed in cooling capacity in renewable energy sources. Thus, the rise in demand for renewable energy is increasing the demand for power semiconductors such as IGBT and IGCT.

There is an increasing demand for wide band gap (WBG) semiconductor materials such as SiC, GaN, AlN (Aluminum Nitride), BN(Boron Nitride), etc. to manufacture power semiconductor products. WBG semiconductor materials have better thermal conductivity, high mobility of electrons, etc. than normal semiconductor materials like Si or Ge. Thus an increasing number of power semiconductor devices are being made of SiC and GaN.

Global Power Semiconductor Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape which includes market share analysis of major players in the global power semiconductor market based on their 2016 revenues and profile of major players. Company profiles include company overview, significant strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenue from 2014 till 2016 (public companies). The major players profiled in the global power semiconductor market includes Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, ST Microelectronics N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Group, Semikron International GmbH and Toshiba Corporation.

The global power semiconductor market is segmented as below:

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, By Component

Power MOSFET

Rectifiers

Thyristors

IGBT

Diode

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, By Material

Silicon/ Germanium

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, By End-use

Automotive

Industrial

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others

Global Energy Efficient Lighting Technology Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) U.A.E Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



