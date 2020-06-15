Power Semiconductor Switches Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies, Opportunities, Sales Channels, Regions and Applications

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Power Semiconductor Switches market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The Power Semiconductor Switches Market report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market report section gives special attention to the manufacturers in different regions that are expected to show a considerable expansion in their market share. Additionally, it underlines all the current and future trends that are being adopted by these manufacturers to boost their current market shares. This Power Semiconductor Switches Market report Understanding the various strategies being carried out by various manufacturers will help reader make right business decisions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Research Report: , Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Fuji Electric, Renesas Electronics, ROHM Semiconductor, Sanken, Nexperia, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Microchip Technology, Semikron Inc, IXYS, ABB Ltd.

Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Segmentation by Product: , Automotive & Transportation, Industrial & Power, Consumer, Computing & Communications, Other

Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Segmentation by Application: , Power MOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, Thyristors

The Power Semiconductor Switches market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the Power Semiconductor Switches market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Power Semiconductor Switches market.

In this chapter of the Power Semiconductor Switches Market report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Power Semiconductor Switches Market report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the Power Semiconductor Switches Market report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Table od Content

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Power Semiconductor Switches Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Power MOSFETs

1.3.3 IGBTs

1.3.4 Bipolar Power Transistors

1.3.5 Thyristors

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.4.3 Industrial & Power

1.4.4 Consumer

1.4.5 Computing & Communications

1.4.6 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Power Semiconductor Switches Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Power Semiconductor Switches Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Power Semiconductor Switches Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Power Semiconductor Switches Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Power Semiconductor Switches Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Power Semiconductor Switches Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Power Semiconductor Switches as of 2019)

3.4 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Power Semiconductor Switches Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power Semiconductor Switches Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Power Semiconductor Switches Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Power Semiconductor Switches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Power Semiconductor Switches Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Power Semiconductor Switches Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Power Semiconductor Switches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Power Semiconductor Switches Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Power Semiconductor Switches Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Power Semiconductor Switches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Power Semiconductor Switches Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Power Semiconductor Switches Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Power Semiconductor Switches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Power Semiconductor Switches Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Power Semiconductor Switches Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Power Semiconductor Switches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Power Semiconductor Switches Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Power Semiconductor Switches Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Power Semiconductor Switches Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Infineon Technologies AG

8.1.1 Infineon Technologies AG Corporation Information

8.1.2 Infineon Technologies AG Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Infineon Technologies AG Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.1.5 Infineon Technologies AG SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Developments

8.2 ON Semiconductor

8.2.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.2.2 ON Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 ON Semiconductor Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.2.5 ON Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.3 STMicroelectronics N.V.

8.3.1 STMicroelectronics N.V. Corporation Information

8.3.2 STMicroelectronics N.V. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 STMicroelectronics N.V. Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.3.5 STMicroelectronics N.V. SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 STMicroelectronics N.V. Recent Developments

8.4 Toshiba Corporation

8.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 Toshiba Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Toshiba Corporation Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.4.5 Toshiba Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Toshiba Corporation Recent Developments

8.5 Vishay Intertechnology Inc

8.5.1 Vishay Intertechnology Inc Corporation Information

8.5.2 Vishay Intertechnology Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Vishay Intertechnology Inc Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.5.5 Vishay Intertechnology Inc SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Vishay Intertechnology Inc Recent Developments

8.6 Fuji Electric

8.6.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

8.6.3 Fuji Electric Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.6.5 Fuji Electric SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Fuji Electric Recent Developments

8.7 Renesas Electronics

8.7.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation Information

8.7.2 Renesas Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Renesas Electronics Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.7.5 Renesas Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Renesas Electronics Recent Developments

8.8 ROHM Semiconductor

8.8.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.8.2 ROHM Semiconductor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 ROHM Semiconductor Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.8.5 ROHM Semiconductor SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Developments

8.9 Sanken

8.9.1 Sanken Corporation Information

8.9.2 Sanken Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Sanken Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.9.5 Sanken SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Sanken Recent Developments

8.10 Nexperia

8.10.1 Nexperia Corporation Information

8.10.2 Nexperia Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Nexperia Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.10.5 Nexperia SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Nexperia Recent Developments

8.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

8.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Developments

8.12 Microchip Technology

8.12.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

8.12.2 Microchip Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Microchip Technology Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.12.5 Microchip Technology SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Microchip Technology Recent Developments

8.13 Semikron Inc

8.13.1 Semikron Inc Corporation Information

8.13.2 Semikron Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Semikron Inc Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.13.5 Semikron Inc SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Semikron Inc Recent Developments

8.14 IXYS

8.14.1 IXYS Corporation Information

8.14.2 IXYS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 IXYS Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.14.5 IXYS SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 IXYS Recent Developments

8.15 ABB Ltd.

8.15.1 ABB Ltd. Corporation Information

8.15.2 ABB Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 ABB Ltd. Power Semiconductor Switches Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Power Semiconductor Switches Products and Services

8.15.5 ABB Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 ABB Ltd. Recent Developments 9 Power Semiconductor Switches Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Power Semiconductor Switches Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Power Semiconductor Switches Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Power Semiconductor Switches Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Power Semiconductor Switches Sales Channels

11.2.2 Power Semiconductor Switches Distributors

11.3 Power Semiconductor Switches Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

