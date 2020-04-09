Practice Management Systems Market to Discern Magnified Growth During (2020-2027)

The practice management systems market was valued at US$ 3,143.76 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 6,740.84 million by 2027.



Practice management solutions enable co-ordination in organizational tasks and process through improved workflows. The solutions allow healthcare professionals to focus on offering quality care by lowing the administrative burden. The global practice management systems market is being driven by factors such as rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality care at affordable costs and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases but increasing concerns of data privacy are anticipated to obstruct the practice management market growth. However, growing demand for automation in developed regions and need for intelligent software solutions with an aim to deal with shortage of primary healthcare resources & increasing patient pool in developing countries is likely offer significant opportunity for the growth of the global practice management systems market during the forecast period.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002219/

Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athena Health

Cerner Corporation

Epic

eClinicalWorks

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Information System, LLC

Henry Schein

Lucrative Regional Practice management systems markets

Market Insights

Rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality care at affordable costs

Administrative tasks are one of the major challenges faced by healthcare providers, which impacts their overall performance. A core objective of healthcare solutions is to lower the functional and operational costs with an aim to reduce the overall cost of healthcare. Currently, the healthcare sector is under a constant pressure to condense the healthcare delivery costs, which calls for enhancements in evidence-based patient care and health plans, improvements in regulations management strategies, and consolidation of healthcare systems. Such conditions are likely to boost the growth of the practice management systems market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, healthcare facilities are focusing on reducing administration errors. Practice management software can achieve this goal along with efficient patient scheduling and communication in lesser financial burden. This, combined with lucrative reimbursement policies are projected to drive the practice management systems market growth.

Products Insights

The standalone systems captured the largest share in the global practice management systems market. Standalone systems comprises only one module and are designed to address specific need in healthcare settings. As the system deals with only one process, the installation and maintenance cost of this system is less compared to integrated systems. Additionally, growing number of physician settings with specific needs and cost concerns in emerging nations are uplifting the standalone practice management systems market during the forecast period.

Global Practice management systems market, by Products– 2019 & 2027

Delivery Mode Insights

The practice management systems market, by delivery mode, is segmented into cloud-based, web-based, and on-premises. In 2019, web-based delivery segment captured the largest share in the global practice management systems market. Web-based practice management systems are specially designed to operate on web browsers. It is cost effective delivery mode due to lesser development cost. Moreover, the low maintenance cost of such systems increases the adoption of web-based practice management systems in low and middle income countries. Additionally, enhanced outpatient facilities, free updates, and lower memory requirements are the major factors attributing to the growth of web-based practice management systems market.

Component Insights

The practice management systems market, by component, is segmented into software and services. Software segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Currently, healthcare industry is focusing on offering value based care as well as enhanced services to the patients. On account of fulfilling these facilities, the healthcare resources are focusing on effective practice management in order to avoid patient dissatisfaction, errors in medical billing, and additional labor charges. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of medical practice management software, which in turn will uplift the growth of this segment. Additionally, some of the software in the market have ability to provide real time analysis of patient data, waiting time, patient visits, and analysis of payers which plays a vital role in treatment decisions. Additionally, emphasis on reduction of manual work and human resource optimization is predicted to drive the growth of the software segment in the global practice management software market during the forecast period.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHC00002219/

Reason To Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the practice management systems market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global practice management systems market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution