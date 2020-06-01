Pre Clinical CROs Market Focusing on Leading Players: Covance, Inc., Charles River, Eurofins Scientific

The global Pre Clinical CROs market is expected to reach US$ 8,412.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,282.4 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2027.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Pre Clinical CROs market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global Pre Clinical CROs market, based on service, has been segmented into bio-analysis and DMPK studies, toxicology and other services. The toxicology segment held a largest share of the market in 2018. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period as toxicology testing plays a vital role in drug discovery process to evaluate the safety of the drug candidate. Moreover, the test is also one of the most reliable and commonly performed that is taken into consideration for translation of animal responses into an understanding risk among human subjects.

Increasing R&D expenditures and high cost of drug development process in the developed countries have been boosting the market over the years. However, stringent regulations for conduction of clinical trials and variations in the GMP guidelines across countries around the globe are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the Pre Clinical CROs market include, Covance, Inc., Charles River, Eurofins Scientific, PRA Health Sciences, WuXi AppTec, Medpace, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Parexel International Corporation, ICON Plc, and MD Biosciences among the others.

Clinical trials are a vital step in discovering whether the medical strategy, treatment, or device is safe and effective for human use. It is one of the engines that drive innovation in the biopharmaceutical sector. Clinical studies help in understanding as well as determining the most suitable medical approaches for a particular therapeutic area. These trials are conducted primarily to collect data regarding the safety and efficacy of a new drug and device development. Before the approval of molecules and medical devices by the regulatory authorities, a series of clinical studies are carried out. Increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing the demand for the development of new drugs or medical devices for the treatment. According to a report published by Seeker Health, at any given point, there are approximately 6000 clinical trials for which patients enroll across the globe. This is in turn expected to increase the demand of the clinical trial activities for various therapeutic areas, hence driving the growth of the Pre Clinical CROs market.

