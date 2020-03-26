Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Sales And Forecasts By 2027: BD, Cardinal Health, MedXL Inc., Guerbet Group, Sterisets Medical Products, DBM

According to a new market research study titled ‘Pre-filled Saline Syringes Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, End User, and Geography’. The Global Pre-Filled Saline Syringes Market is expected to reach US$ 744.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 402.5 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pre-filled saline syringes market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are, BD, Cardinal Health, MedXL Inc., Guerbet Group, Sterisets Medical Products, DBM, B. Braun Medical Inc., Wolf Medical Inc., Aquabiliti and Baxter Healthcare Corporation. The market players are focused on bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 20118, MedXL expanded the business by registering its products of pre-filled saline syringes in Singapore.

Global pre-filled saline syringes market, based on the type was segmented into 3ml Syringes, 5ml Syringes, 10ml Syringes, and Others. In 2018, the 3 ml Syringes segment held the largest share of the market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to high demand for hospital disposables, ease of use, easy availability, and the growing number of multispecialty hospitals. Moreover, the 3 ml syringe segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and hospital acquired diseases that trigger increased utilization of pre-filled saline syringes which helps to avoid the cross medication.

Medical supplies are widely used for the geriatric population as it assists the healthcare professionals to administer medication/ hormone/ nutrition and others. For instance, cancer is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in aging population that later primarily attributable to various chronic complications. The number of aging people with cancer is increasing due to increased lifespan and the increased prevalence of cancer in the geriatric population worldwide. Pre-filled saline syringes are a regular requirement for cancer patients provides more flexibility while giving them greater control of the disease.

The elderly population is defined as a group of people aged 65 and over. Population aging is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. According to the report of the United Nations, in 2017, there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe, that consists of 13% of the global population. The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3 percent per year. Across the globe, the number of persons aged 80 or above is projected to triple by 2050. The approximate population is around 137 million in 2017, which will reach up to 425 million in 2050. The value is expected to increase to 909 million in 2100, around seven times its value in 2017.

