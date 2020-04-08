Precision Harvesting Market 2027 Worldwide Analysis on Revenue, Segmentation and Key Players

What is Precision Harvesting?

Precision Harvesting involves the integration of advanced technologies into existing farming practices to increase production efficiency and the quality of agricultural products. They improve the quality of life for farm workers by reducing heavy labor and tedious tasks. The process consists of collecting field data to optimize the entire harvesting process, enabling real-time geo-tracking of shaking, sweeping, picking and loading activities.

The precision harvesting market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing demand for mechanized harvesting owing to labor shortage, increasing adoption of harvesting robots in greenhouse and horticulture, substantial cost savings and government support for adopting modern harvesting techniques boosts the market growth. However, the high capital investments and lack of skills and technical awareness among farmers impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Here we have listed the top Precision Harvesting Market companies in the world

Ag Leader Technology

2. AGCO Corporation

3. AgJunction

4. CLAAS KGaA mbH

5. Deere and Company

6. DICKEY-john

7. PELLENC S.A.S

8. Raven Industries, Inc.

9. TEEJET TECHNOLOGIES

10. Trimble Inc.

Competitive scenario:

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

