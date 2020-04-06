Prefilled Syringes Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth during 2020–2027

Prefilled syringe is a single-dose packet of drugs to which a needle has been fixed by the manufacturer. These are predominantly used for treatment of chronic conditions that require long-term and self-administration of medication. Increasing protection and sterility concerns can be the factors for the increasing adoption of plastic syringes over traditional glass syringes. The prefilled syringes are one of the fastest growing choices for the unit dose delivery and has emerged as one of the most convenient way of drug delivery method in the recent years.

The prefilled syringes market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, reduced risk caused by using vials, ease to use, decreased risk of contamination, and elimination of dosing errors. The other factors that contribute to the growth of prefilled syringes market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements and rising adoption of self-injecting parenteral devices. The surge of biologics and bio similar in the pharmaceutical market, increasing launch of injectable drugs in prefilled forms offer huge growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The prefilled syringes market report also includes the profiles of key prefilled syringes manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market are NIPRO, Ypsomed, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Catalent, Inc, MedPro Group, Baxter, SCHOTT AG, Terumo Medical Corporation and West Pharmaceuticals.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Prefilled Syringes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global prefilled syringes market with detailed market segmentation by material, type, design, application, end user and geography. The global prefilled syringes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the prefilled syringes market.

Prefilled Syringes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material (Glass Prefilled Syringes and Plastic Prefilled Syringes), Type (Conventional Prefilled Syringes and Safety Prefilled Syringes), Design (Single-Chamber, Dual-Chamber and Customized Prefilled Syringes), Application (Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Diabetes, Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

