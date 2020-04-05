Preterm Birth Control Market size, overview, Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2025

There has been a gradual increase in the number of preterm births from last few years. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), premature birth is a leading cause of death among the child below 5 years of age. It may be due to early induction of labor or caesarean birth. Multiple pregnancies, infections and chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are others common causes of preterm births. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reduction in preterm birth was observed from 2007-2014. In 2015, low birth weight and preterm birth accounted for about 17% of infant deaths. However, the number increased during 2016, with racial and ethnic differences. In the US, 1 of every 10 infants born was a preterm birth.

The global preterm birth control market is expected to reach US$ 1,809.0 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,190.5 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018-2025.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002026/

Leading companies are:

Cooper Surgical

Medgyn Products

Integra Life sciences Corporation

Panpac Medical Corp.

Dr. Arabin GMBH & Co. KG

Amag Pharmaceuticals

Ben Way Enterprises Sdn Bhd

Personal Medical Corp.

Bioteque America Inc.

Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd.

A number of government and non-government organizations are engaged increasing awareness about preterm birth in various countries across the globe. Organizations such as CDC has implemented strategies to reduce preterm births. These strategies includes provision of healthcare services before and between pregnancies; determining population at the risk of preterm delivery and provide immediate treatment, discouraging deliveries before 39 weeks without a medical need; and preventing unintended pregnancies by waiting for at least 18 months between pregnancies.

Additionally, FDA also requires strong safety monitoring and a strict dispensing plan to be followed by the manufacturer. Non-compliance by the manufacturers affects the sales of the products in the market and may lead to the recalls for marketed products due to instances recorded for deficit of the promises in the function and performance of the product or therapeutic may tarnish the company’s reputation risking its future growth. In case of clinical trials for development of therapeutics for preterm birth control, the FDA and other regulatory bodies have strict regulations due to which it is difficult for the manufacturers to pool in pregnant patients generating lack of working models. This in turn results into rejection of trials and can thus act as hindrance to the market growth.

The pre-term birth control market by treatment method is segmented into pharmaceutical treatment and devices. The pharmaceutical treatment segment is poised to grow with a largest market share of 55.6% in 2017. The market for pharmaceutical treatment is anticipated to surge during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, at a significant rate.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002026/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]