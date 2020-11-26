Private Tutoring Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Private Tutoring analysis, which studies the Private Tutoring industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

The global Private Tutoring market is categorized by key players, product type, applications and regions. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy.

According to this study, over the next five years the Private Tutoring market will register a 9.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 269.3 million by 2025, from $ 190.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Private Tutoring business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Private Tutoring Includes:

Ambow Education

ITutorGroup

New Oriental

Xueda Education

American Tutor

TAL Education

Eduboard

TutorZ

Manhattan Review

Chegg.com

EF Education First

MindLaunch

Kaplan

Web International English

Brighter Minds Tutoring

MandarinRocks

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Online/E Tutoring

Teaching in Home

Afterschool Cram School

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

4-12 Years Old

13-21 Years Old

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

