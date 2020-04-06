Probe Card Market 2020 Trend Shows a Rapid Growth With Key Players Like Feinmetall GMBH, Formfactor Inc., Fujitsu

The Probe Card Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Probe Card market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A probe card is an interface, which is used to perform wafer (a thin slice of semiconductor) test for a semiconductor wafer, such as crystalline silicon. The probe card delivers an electrical path between the test system and the circuits on the wafer. The primary parts in a probe card are printed circuit board (PCB) and some forms of contact elements. The semiconductor industry is trying to shrink the size of the devices and instruments; this further leads to change in sizes and shapes of an electronic device, and thus advanced testing technology and devices are needed; this factor is anticipated to accelerate the probe card market during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:- Feinmetall GMBH, Formfactor Inc., Fujitsu, Japan Electronic Materials Corp, Korea Instrument Co. Ltd., Micronics Japan Co. Ltd., MPI Corporation, Nidec SV Probe PTE. Ltd., SV Probe PTE. Ltd., Technoprobe SPA

The increasing use of semiconductors in automobiles drive an increased need for safe, reliable, and higher operating ranges probe cards, this factor is drivin. g the growth of the probe card market. However, constant test failures at the time of probe card usage are the major factor that may restrain the growth of the probe card market. Furthermore, the growing demand for smartphones, wearable, and Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to boost the growth of the probe card market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Probe Card industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global probe card market is segmented on the basis of type, manufacturing technology and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as advanced probe card and standard probe card. On the basis of manufacturing technology, the market is segmented as MEMS, cantilever, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as foundry and logic, DRAM, flash, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Probe Card market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America

