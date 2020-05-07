Procurement as a Service Market Evolving Opportunities by Top Industry Players Profiles – GEP, Accenture, Capgemini, Corbus, Genpact, HCL, IBM, Infosys, Wipro, WNS

“Procurement as a Service Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of Procurement as a Service Market.

An outsourced procurement function model that utilizes the power of staff, technology, and expertise together for optimizing the procurement function in the best possible way is defined as procurement as a service (PaaS). With the usage of procurement as a service model, the businesses are handed with better control over their assets and other operations. Businesses are provided with subject matter expertise and latest technology product on-demand. The procurement as a service model has led to significant cost savings for businesses. Moreover, PaaS offers flexibility to businesses for scaling up and down the support as and when needed. Also, PaaS allows sharing of procurement complexities with businesses.

Growing procurement complexities coupled with increased regulations and resource constraints are anticipated to boost the demands for a flexible and cost-effective procurement as a service model for business thereby driving the procurement as a service market globally. Lack of awareness about the model is one of the major restraining factors in the procurement as a service market. Growing utilization of procurement as a service model by emerging applications such as consumer goods and retail is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the procurement as a service market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

GEP

Accenture

Capgemini

Corbus, LLC

Genpact

HCL Technologies

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

The “Global Procurement as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Procurement as a Service market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Procurement as a Service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Procurement as a Service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global procurement as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and end-user industry. On the basis of component, the procurement as a service market is segmented into strategic sourcing, spend management, category management, process management, contract management, and transaction management. The procurement as a service market on the basis of the enterprise size is classified into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on end-user industry, the procurement as a service market is segmented into IT and Telecom, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, energy and utility, healthcare, hospitality and tourism, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Procurement as a Service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Procurement as a Service Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Procurement as a Service market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Procurement as a Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Procurement as a Service Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Procurement as a Service Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Procurement as a Service Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Procurement as a Service Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

