Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Future Growth till 2027 | Accenture, Capgemini SE, DXC Technology Company, Genpact, GEP, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, Wipro, WNS

The “Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of procurement outsourcing services market with detailed market segmentation by component, industry vertical, and geography. The global procurement outsourcing services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading procurement outsourcing services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The demand for procurement outsourcing services is gaining traction with the increasing global competition and cost-effectiveness of the service. Technological advancements and rising digitization are further projected to expand the growth of the procurement outsourcing services market. The key market players are adopting advanced analytics and integrating machine learning and artificial intelligence to achieve intelligent operations. This scenario creates a favorable industry outlook for the key market players during the forecast period.

The global procurement outsourcing services market is segmented on the basis of component and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as source management, supplier management, procurement management, transactions management, and others. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as manufacturing, healthcare, IT & telecom, BFSI, retail and consumer goods, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Accenture plc

2. Capgemini SE

3. DXC Technology Company

4. Genpact Ltd

5. GEP

6. HCL Technologies Limited

7. IBM Corporation

8. Infosys Limited

9. Wipro Limited

10. WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Procurement Outsourcing Services market based on by orbit type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Procurement Outsourcing Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

