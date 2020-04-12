Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) (By Component Type – Software, Services; By End-use – Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Products and Retail, Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical, IT and Telecom, and Others) Market Report Analysis 2019-2025

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM).

the report segments the global PLM market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into EU7, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Rest of Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is subdivided into Japan, China, South Asia, Australasia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, North Africa, Southern Africa, and Rest of MEA, while Latin America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of Latin America.

The PLM market is categorized based on component types into software and services. The market is experiencing implementation of PLM software in both on-premise as well as cloud-based models. The report further segments both on-premise and cloud-based PLM into various software types including CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx), numerical control (NC), simulation and analysis (S&A), architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), collaborative product definition management (CPDM), digital manufacturing, electronic design automation (EDA), and others. The PLM services market is also subdivided into consulting, integration, and operation & maintenance. This research report provides complete insights into different end-use application sectors of PLM including automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery and heavy equipment, electronics and semiconductor, energy and utilities, consumer products and retail, medical devices and pharmaceuticals, IT and telecom, and others (marine and chemicals). The report analyzes each of these segments for various geographical segments considered under the scope of the study.

Furthermore, the report analyzes the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the PLM market. The report also discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of PLM software and services. It also provides the market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. Also provided is the market positioning of key players in the global PLM market.

Additionally, the report includes competitive profiling of the major players engaged in offering PLM software and services. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The key market players profiled in this study include both software vendors and service providers. The major PLM software vendors profiled in the report are Dassault Systemes, PTC, Inc., Siemens AG, Autodesk, Inc., SAP SE and Aras Corporation. The major service providers of PLM profiled in the study are IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Atos SE, and Hewlett-Packard Company.

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market

By Component Type

Software On-Premise CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx) Numerical Control (NC) Simulation and Analysis (S&A) Electronic Design and Automation (EDA) Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM) Digital Manufacturing Others Cloud-based CAD/CAM/CAE (CAx) Numerical Control (NC) Simulation and Analysis (S&A) Electronic Design and Automation (EDA) Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Collaborative Product Definition Management (CPDM) Digital Manufacturing Others

Services Consulting Integration Operation and Maintenance



By End-use

Automotive and Transportation

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment

Electronics and Semiconductor

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Products and Retail

Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical

IT and Telecom

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The study objectives are Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) (By Component Type – Software, Services; By End-use – Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Products and Retail, Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical, IT and Telecom, and Others) Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) (By Component Type – Software, Services; By End-use – Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Products and Retail, Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical, IT and Telecom, and Others) status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) (By Component Type – Software, Services; By End-use – Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Products and Retail, Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical, IT and Telecom, and Others) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) (By Component Type – Software, Services; By End-use – Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Products and Retail, Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical, IT and Telecom, and Others) Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) (By Component Type – Software, Services; By End-use – Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial Machinery and Heavy Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy and Utilities, Consumer Products and Retail, Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical, IT and Telecom, and Others) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.