Project Portfolio Management Market | New Technology and Advancements to watch out for 2024

The Global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.0 Billion in 2019 to USD 5.6 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (US), Broadcom (US), Hexagon (Sweden), Planview (US), Workfront (US), ServiceNow (US), Upland Software (US), Micro Focus (UK), Planisware (France), Sciforma (US), Clarizen (US), Sopheon (US), Changepoint (US), Cerri (Switzerland),KeyedIn Projects (US), One2Team (US), ONEPOINT Projects (Austria), Meisterplan (Germany), Bestoutcome (UK), and Intelit Smart Group (Brazil).

Strategic planning plays a crucial role in the healthcare and life sciences vertical, particularly when implementing and operational zing an Electronic Health Record (EHR). With the increasing demand in of PPM solution and services in the healthcare vertical for Information Technology (IT) projects management, reducing medical reimbursements, and the movement toward value-based purchasing, healthcare institutions are implementing PPM solution to control their CAPEX and OPEX, which results in long-term benefits.

Consulting and implementation services provide ease to organizations in selecting the right PPM solution that aligns with their business-specific requirements. Since, there is no one-size-fits-all PPM solution, which can be deployed by organizations to manage multiple complex projects, vendors offer consulting services for end users to be able to customize the PPM solution as per their demand.

