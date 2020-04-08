Prophylactic Antibiotics Market to Witness CAGR XX% Growth in Revenue During the Period 2019 – 2029

Prophylactic antibodies are used for the reduction of infections and the surgical wounds. A prophylactic antibody should achieve adequate tissue levels, should cause minimal side effects, should be relatively inexpensive, and most importantly, it should be effective against the micro-organisms which are anticipated to cause the infection.

There are many factors which effect the choice of antibiotic. Such factors include hospital environment, context of the wound etc. There can be oral route of administration or intravenous route of administration. Oral route of administration is more common for prophylactic antibiotics. The timing of the administration of these prophylactic antibiotics is quite critical.

The most commonly administered drug is cefazolin. The prophylactic antibiotics should be administered ideally within 30 minutes and certainly within two hours of the time of incision. Prophylactic antibiotics are not used for the treatment of subcutaneous tissues.

Prophylaxis antibiotics are recommended for the gastrointestinal procedures. The patients who have an allergy from cephalosporin, are advised to take vancomycin as a prophylactic antibiotic. Prophylactic antibiotics are also used for the orthopedic and urologic procedures.

Increasing occurrence of wound and infections, is the one of the main factors responsible for the growth of prophylactic antibiotic market. Increasing population and increasing number of road accidents, is expected to increase the growth of prophylactic antibiotic market. Another major factor, which is responsible for the growth of prophylactic antibiotics market is the increasing number of dental problems.

Increasing adoption of poor lifestyle habits such as lack of exercise, having junk food, no proper brushing of teeth etc. is expected to increase the growth of prophylactic antibiotic market. Increasing healthcare awareness, is another factor responsible for the positive growth of prophylactic antibiotics market.

There can be many side effects of prophylactic antibiotics. Some of the side effects include nausea, vomiting, blood abnormalities, stomach discomfort, itching, occurrence of rashes etc. These are expected to restrain the growth of prophylactic antibiotics market. Also, there are many precautions which need to be taken care of while or before taking prophylactic antibiotics. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of prophylactic antibiotics market.

The global Prophylactic antibiotics market is segmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography:

Segmentation by Drug type Cephalosporins Gentamicin Tinidazole Flucloxacillin Vancomycin

Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Intravenous

Segmentation by distribution channel Hospital Pharmacies Drug stores Retail pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Based on the drug type, the prophylactic antibiotics market has been segmented into cephalosporin, gentamicin, tinidazole, flucloxallin and vancomycin. Cephalosporin is expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the prophylactic antibiotics market.

Based on the source of administration, the prophylactic antibiotics market has been segmented into oral and intravenous. Oral route of administration of prophylactic antibiotics is expected to hold the, maximum revenue share in the prophylactic antibiotics market.

Based on the distribution channel, the prophylactic antibiotics market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies and drug stores are expected to make a large contribution towards the growth of prophylactic antibiotics market.

Geographically, global Prophylactic antibiotics market has been segmented into a few key regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the prophylactic antibiotics market due to the presence of advanced technological equipment and well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global prophylactic antibiotics market because of the increasing population and increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. The Asia Pacific is also expected to hold a large share in the Prophylactic antibiotics market due to increasing population and increasing healthcare awareness.

Some of the players identified in the global Prophylactic antibiotics market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Allergan Plc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Merck & Co. Inc., Lupin Limited (Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Prophylactic antibiotics Market Segments

Prophylactic antibiotics Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Prophylactic antibiotics Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Prophylactic antibiotics Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Prophylactic antibiotics Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: