Protective Coatings Market Outline Analysis 2019-2028

Protective Coatings Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Protective Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Protective Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Protective Coatings Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global protective coatings market by segmenting it in terms of resin type, product formulation, and end-use industry. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for protective coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The report also covers demand for individual resin type, product formulations, and end-use industry in all the regions.

Global Protective Coatings Market: Research Methodology

The report provides the estimated market size of protective coatings for 2016 and forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of protective coatings has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin type, product formulation, and end-use industry segments of protective coatings market. Market size and forecast for each major resin type, product formulation and end-use industry have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, American Chemical Society, International Council of Chemical Associations, 4m Associations, and European Union. Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, resin type, end-use industry, and product formulations across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global protective coatings market. Key players in the protective coatings market include PPG Industries Inc., Arkema Group, Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Jotun Group, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Holdings Company Limited, Hempel A/S, Sika AG, etc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the Global Protective Coatings market as follows:

Global Protective Coatings Market: By Resin Type

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Polyesters

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market: By Product Formulation

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder-borne

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market: By End-use Industry

Building and Construction

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Industrial

Marine

Others

Global Protective Coatings Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Turkey Russia U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



The Protective Coatings Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Protective Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Protective Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Protective Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Protective Coatings Market Size

2.1.1 Global Protective Coatings Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Protective Coatings Production 2014-2025

2.2 Protective Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Protective Coatings Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Protective Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Protective Coatings Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Protective Coatings Market

2.4 Key Trends for Protective Coatings Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Protective Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Protective Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Protective Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Protective Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Protective Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Protective Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Protective Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….