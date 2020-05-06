Public Cloud Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Public Cloud Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Public Cloud Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Cloud computing facilitates a range of services that involve robust server efficiency, networking, analytics etc. The number of cloud service providers is growing at a rapid pace owing to the element of lucrativeness that the technology currently holds. As more and more enterprises and micro business entities shift towards digitization, cloud services find new opportunities.

Reduction in IT infrastructure investments predominantly drive the market growth. In addition, rise in investments in local data centers also fuel the market growth. However, latency in data retrieval and interruptions in data transmissions restrain the growth of the market. Ability of cloud technology to provide flexibility in deployment models, which in turn enhance the BFSI sector to be more agile makes way for market growth opportunities.

Cloud services are gaining immense popularity across many industry verticals. This offers an exclusive opportunity to small & medium size organizations (SMEs), which make extensive use of a variety of cloud services. Moreover, cloud services enjoy more demand than hardware installation, since these services help attain a high level of data protection and provides a broad scope for data recovery.

The global public cloud market has been segmented based on cloud computing, service, organization size, industry, and region.

On the basis of cloud computing, the market has been segmented into cloud billing, cloud communication platform, cloud access security, cloud high-performance computing, and cloud infrastructure. On the basis of service, the market has been segmented into SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, and others. On the basis of organization size, the market has been bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of industry, the market has been segmented into manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, retail, government, aerospace & defense, IT & telecommunication, and others. By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players of global public cloud market are International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Salesforce.com., and Fujitsu Limited

Regional Outlook

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis:

The Public Cloud Marketreport examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

*The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

*The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

*Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

*The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

* Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

* Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

* Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

* Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

* Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

* The current as well as future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

* Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

* Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* 6-month post sales analyst support

