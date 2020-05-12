Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension prevalence was observed to be 109 per million individuals among the population of fewer than 65 years old.

2. Approximately 16.2% of patients are newly diagnosed with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. The overall prevalence of Pulmonary Hypertension was found to be 19.2 cases per Million Adult Inhabitants (MAI) among the Spanish population.

3. In 2017, the total prevalent cases of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension were 70,774 in the seven major markets.

Key benefits of the report

1. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market.

“The disease is found to be more common among women as compared to men.”

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension therapeutic market is driven by the use of endothelin receptor antagonists, prostanoids, and phosphodiesterase inhibitors for the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment. Among these therapeutics endothelin receptor antagonists are most widely used for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

Letairis\Volibris(GlaxoSmithKline plc\Gilead Science), Opsumit (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd), and Tracleer (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd) are mostly recommended endothelin receptor antagonists being used for the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment. These antagonists act by relaxing blood vessels and inhibiting proliferation and remodelling of blood vessels. Letairis\Volibris (GlaxoSmithKline plc\Gilead Science), which is a selective Endothelin Type-A (ETA) receptor antagonist is the most robust therapeutic as compared to the other endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs).

Tracleer (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd) is the first endothelin receptor antagonists being approved by the US FDA for treating Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Opsumit (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd) is a tissue- targeting endothelin receptor antagonist indicated explicitly for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (WHO Group I) to delay disease progression. There are large numbers of Prostacyclin/Prostanoids being available for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment. Approval of Prostacyclin receptor agonist, i.e., Uptravi (Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd) for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH, WHO Group I) in 2015 has stimulated the growth of the treatment market. Adempas(Bayer AG) is the first-in-class and the only FDA-approved Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) stimulator for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment and Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH).

There are very few numbers of drugs targeting phosphodiesterase for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Revatio (Pfizer) and Adcirca (Eli Lilly and Co\GSK\United Corporation) are the two approved phosphodiesterase inhibitors which act by suppressing high blood pressure by releasing nitric oxide. Revatio (Pfizer) helps in improving pulmonary blood flow. Several studies have reported the use of Adcirca (Eli Lilly and Co\GSK\United Corporation) in improving patient compliance due to once a day dosing.

Overall with the increase in the prevalence of this disease along with the approval of the pipeline therapies, it shall create a positive impact on the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment market during the forecast period (2020–2030).

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Aurora-GT

2. Ralinepag

3. Bardoxolone Methyl

4. Rodatristat Ethyl

5. Sotatercept

And many others

The key players in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market are:

1. United Therapeutics

2. Liquidia Technologies

3. Reata Pharmaceuticals

4. Altavant Sciences

5. Acceleron Pharma

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

3. SWOT Analysis of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

4. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

5. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Disease Background and Overview

6. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

7.1. The United States

7.2. Germany

7.3. France

7.4. Italy

7.5. Spain

7.6. The United Kingdom

7.7. Japan

8. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Case Studies

11. Organizations related to Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

12. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Marketed Drugs

12.1.Approval and Market Presence

13. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Marketed Drugs by Companies

13.1.United Therapeutics Corporation

13.2.Johnson & Johnson

13.3.GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals/Gilead Sciences Inc.

13.4.Bayer AG

13.5. Pfizer

14. Safety and Efficacy of Marketed Drugs

15. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Therapies

15.1. Emerging Drugs Analysis

15.2.Aurora-GT: United Therapeutics

15.3.Ralinepag: United Therapeutics

15.5.Bardoxolone Methyl: Reata Pharmaceuticals

15.6.Rodatristat Ethyl: Altavant Sciences

15.7. Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma

15.8. PB1064: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

15.9. CXA-10: Complexa

16. Other Promising Candidates

16.1. Inhaled Nitric Oxide: Bellerophon Pulse Technologies

16.2.RT234: Respira Therapeutics

17. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension 7 Major Market Analysis

18. United States

19. EU5 Countries

19.1.Germany

19.2. France

19.3. Italy

19.4. Spain

19.5.United Kingdom

20. Japan

21. Market Drivers

22. Market Barriers

23. Appendix

24. DelveInsight Capabilities

25. Disclaimer

26. About DelveInsight

