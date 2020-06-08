Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| 3M, GSK, AstraZeneca, Cipla, Chiesi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Aptar, Novartis, Philips Respironics, Omron Healthcare

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Research Report:

3M, GSK, AstraZeneca, Cipla, Chiesi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Aptar, Novartis, Philips Respironics, Omron Healthcare, PARI, Skyepharma, CareFusion, Shanghai Huarui, Taian Character, Chia Tai Tianqing

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Segmentation by Product:

Nebulizers

Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)

Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)

Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Segmentation by Application:

COPD

Asthma

Others

The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market in 2025?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems market?

Table of Content

1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Overview

1.1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Product Overview

1.2 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Nebulizers

1.2.2 Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)

1.2.3 Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)

1.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Industry

1.5.1.1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems by Application

4.1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Segment by Application

4.1.1 COPD

4.1.2 Asthma

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems by Application

4.5.2 Europe Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems by Application

5 North America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 3M Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 3M Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 GSK

10.2.1 GSK Corporation Information

10.2.2 GSK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 GSK Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 3M Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 GSK Recent Development

10.3 AstraZeneca

10.3.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

10.3.2 AstraZeneca Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 AstraZeneca Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 AstraZeneca Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

10.4 Cipla

10.4.1 Cipla Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cipla Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Cipla Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Cipla Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 Cipla Recent Development

10.5 Chiesi

10.5.1 Chiesi Corporation Information

10.5.2 Chiesi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Chiesi Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Chiesi Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 Chiesi Recent Development

10.6 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.6.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation Information

10.6.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.6.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Development

10.7 Aptar

10.7.1 Aptar Corporation Information

10.7.2 Aptar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Aptar Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Aptar Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.7.5 Aptar Recent Development

10.8 Novartis

10.8.1 Novartis Corporation Information

10.8.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Novartis Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Novartis Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.8.5 Novartis Recent Development

10.9 Philips Respironics

10.9.1 Philips Respironics Corporation Information

10.9.2 Philips Respironics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Philips Respironics Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Philips Respironics Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.9.5 Philips Respironics Recent Development

10.10 Omron Healthcare

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Omron Healthcare Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Omron Healthcare Recent Development

10.11 PARI

10.11.1 PARI Corporation Information

10.11.2 PARI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 PARI Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 PARI Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.11.5 PARI Recent Development

10.12 Skyepharma

10.12.1 Skyepharma Corporation Information

10.12.2 Skyepharma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Skyepharma Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Skyepharma Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.12.5 Skyepharma Recent Development

10.13 CareFusion

10.13.1 CareFusion Corporation Information

10.13.2 CareFusion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 CareFusion Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 CareFusion Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.13.5 CareFusion Recent Development

10.14 Shanghai Huarui

10.14.1 Shanghai Huarui Corporation Information

10.14.2 Shanghai Huarui Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Shanghai Huarui Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Shanghai Huarui Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.14.5 Shanghai Huarui Recent Development

10.15 Taian Character

10.15.1 Taian Character Corporation Information

10.15.2 Taian Character Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Taian Character Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Taian Character Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.15.5 Taian Character Recent Development

10.16 Chia Tai Tianqing

10.16.1 Chia Tai Tianqing Corporation Information

10.16.2 Chia Tai Tianqing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Chia Tai Tianqing Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Chia Tai Tianqing Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Products Offered

10.16.5 Chia Tai Tianqing Recent Development

11 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

