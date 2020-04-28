Pumps in Solar Power Generation Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During (2020-2025)

“The “Pumps in Solar Power Generation Market to 2025 by Plant Type (Linear Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, and Fresnel Plant); and Pump Type (Heat Transfer Fluid Pump and Molten Salt Pump) – Global Analysis and Forecast”. The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of pumps in solar power generation market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant pumps players in the market and their key developments.

Pumps in solar power generation Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Plant Type and Pump Type. Pumps in solar power generation market is expected to grow to US$ 987.4 million by 2025 from US$ 365.1 million in 2017.

GLOBAL PUMPS IN SOLAR POWER GENERATION MARKET – COMPANY PROFILES

EBARA Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

GRUNDFOS

KIRLOSKAR Brothers Limited

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Ruhrpumpen Group

Sulzer Ltd.

The Weir Group PLC

WILO SE

Xylem Inc.

The demand for pumps in solar power generation is increasing with the growth in worldwide concentrated solar power (CSP) project installation. Pumps are foremost important component in CSP generation technology that facilitates the heating of fluid and formation of steam. This produced steam is used to run turbine and generation of electricity.

Pumps is solar power generation are witnessing high growth in their use, owing to the global increase in electricity demand, government support for the production of renewable energy, and adoption of clean energy. However, the initial set-up cost for concentrated solar power technology is high which may restrain the market growth. Whereas, significant research activities in this field is expected to reduce the overall cost of concentrating solar power plant installation.

Globally, there are around 116 concentrated solar power (CSP) plants are operational and under construction. However, few of the plants are currently under development and non-operational. These CSP plants are expected to increase the demand for number of pumps in near future. CSP systems stores thermal energy and provide power for a longer period of time even after the sun is not shining. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the total installed capacity of CSP at the end of 2016 was 5 GW which is expected to increase to 45 GW by 2030.

The global pumps in solar power generation market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Europe region accounted for the largest share of the global pumps in solar power generation market in 2017, followed by North America. Spain being the key country in Europe region will lead pumps in solar power generation market in this region and also expected to continue dominance throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

Reasons To Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global pumps in solar power generation market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global pumps in solar power generation market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

