Pumps in Solar Power Generation Market Research Report Analysis and Forecasts to 2025
According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global Pumps in Solar Power Generation Market to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Pumps in Solar Power Generation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Pumps in Solar Power Generation market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Pumps in Solar Power Generation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Pumps in Solar Power Generation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The global pumps in solar power generation market accounted for US$ 365.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 987.4 Mn by 2025.
The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global pumps in solar power generation market. For instance, in 2017 Sulzer launched SIL inline single stage centrifugal pump. The SIL pump range is designed to match up with the process requests in industrial applications. Developed for clean liquid processes, with the help of pumping technology. Similarly, Wilo announced Wilo-Yonos PICO series, a new generation of tested and tried heating pump. This new series is manufactured especially for residential building with new feature like energy consumption will be monitored constantly on the LED display. In 2017, Sulzer has received two orders for pump from Técnicas Reunidas for the Kilpilahti an integrated heat and power plant in Porvoo, Finland. Various other players are operating in the pumps in solar power generation market, which also focus on different strategic initiative to boost their business as well as market value.
The pumps in solar power generation market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025. China being the leading electricity producer in the world, invested around US$ 100 Bn in clean energy in the year 2015 and is highly focused on the development of renewable energy. Also, Also, Indonesia’s government has plans to increase the electricity access from 85% to 98% by 2022. The US$ 93 Bn expansion plan comprises of 291 generation plants, 1375 new substations as well as 47,000 km of new transmission and distribution lines. The government’s energy expansion strategy will target renewable sources for the development. Furthermore, Singapore is also adopting a holistic approach towards in ecological energy management across electricity generation, transmission & distribution and consumption.
Key findings of the study:
- From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 14.6% during the forecast period
- Power Tower segment in power plant type segment in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR from 2018 – 2025.
- Molten Salt Pumps captured the Asia Pacific pumps in solar power generation market in 2017 and is also expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.
The global pumps in solar power generation market has been segmented on basis of two parameters; power plant type and pump type. The market is broken down on the basis of power plant types as linear parabolic trough, power tower, and Fresnel plant. Based on pump type the market is bifurcated into heat transfer fluid pump and molten salt pump. On the basis of geography, the pumps in solar power generation market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).
