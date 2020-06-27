Qualitative Strategic insights on Shipping Containers Market | Grow Significantly By 2017-2023 Focusing Key Players like China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., TLS Offshore Containers International, CXIC GROUP

Shipping containers are driven by improvement in transportation services, growth of seaborne trade, increase in number of manufacturing facilities, availability of low cost labor in China, and increase in demand for efficient transportation modules across the globe. Variation in prices of steel, and slow economic growth in countries such as China and certain European countries impede the market growth. Implementation of development programs by government organizations are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the stakeholders of this market such as system integrators, container manufacturers, and component providers.

Request for sample [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013237

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., TLS Offshore Containers International, CXIC GROUP, A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK GROUP, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Dong Fang International Asset Management Ltd., W&K Containers, Inc., YMC Container Solutions, China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd., and Jindo Co. Ltd.

Containers are designed to be lifted vertically from above by cranes and transferred from ship to shore and between other forms of transport such as trains and lorries, to carry cargo. Therefore they need to have strength in the top corners where they are engaged by the twist locks of a container lifting crane. The corner castings in the top corners of the container are therefore points of strength.

The global shipping containers market was valued at $8,705 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $12,083 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2023.

The market segmentation is based on size of container, product type, and geography. The size of container segment is further classified into small containers (20 feet), large containers (40 feet), and high cube containers (40 feet). The product type segment is bifurcated into dry storage container, flat rack container, refrigerated container, special purpose container, and others.

Purchase this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013237

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Shipping Containers Market Landscape

4. Shipping Containers Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5. Shipping Containers Market Analysis- Global

6. Shipping Containers Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2023 – Type Of Provider

7. Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2023 – Application

8. Global Market Geographical Analysis

9. Industry Landscape

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Shipping Containers Market, Key Company Profiles

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.