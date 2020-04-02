Quantum Cryptography Market to hit US$ 1,996.1 Mn by 2027 – ID Quantique, Infineon Technologies, Magiq Technologies, IBM

The global quantum cryptography market accounted for US$ 105.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.2% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,996.1 Mn by 2027.

The quantum cryptography market is at a nascent stage with massive potential to break through the cybersecurity industry. The quantum cryptography market players are constantly engaging themselves in advancing their features intending to offer highly secured solutions to their clients. The rise in quantum computing has led to the surge in expose of confidential data across industries. Owing to this, several end users of encryption solutions are investing significant amounts in procuring advanced data security solutions and services such as quantum cryptography.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012030944/sample

Key players profiled in the report include ID Quantique, Infineon Technologies, Magiq Technologies, IBM, NuCrypt, Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co. Ltd., Qubitekk, Quintessence Labs, Qutools GmbH, and Toshiba Corporation

The governments of different countries across the globe as well as various private organizations are significantly investing in cybersecurity. This is majorly attributed to secure critical data from unauthorized individuals while transferring. The enhanced security solutions offered by the market players including Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), virtual encryptor, quantum cryptography communication device and Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) among others facilitate in strongly encrypting critical data. This factor is attracting several governments and industries to invest in such advanced technology. Thus, the rising investment towards cybersecurity solutions is a key catalyzer for quantum cryptography market.

The spending on quantum cryptography is growing in both developed and developing regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The demand for quantum cryptography is expected to grow further during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Rising digitization and positive economic outlook are some of the major macroeconomic factors driving the growth of the quantum cryptography market. Quantum cryptography technology is turning more into the global business, and various large players can offer quantum cryptography solutions and services worldwide. Presently on a global scale, industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, government and defense, and healthcare are the major contributors in quantum cryptography spending.

The global quantum cryptography market is segmented based on offering, application, end user, and geography. Based on the offering, the quantum cryptography market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on application, the quantum cryptography market is categorized into the network security, application security, database security. Based on end user, the quantum cryptography market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, others. Geographically, the quantum cryptography market is categorized into four regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012030944/discount

Table of Content

1.Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3.Research Methodology

4. Quantum Cryptography Market Landscape

5. Quantum Cryptography Market – Key Industry Dynamics

6. Quantum Cryptography Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Quantum Cryptography Market – By Offering

8. Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis – By Application

9. Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis – By End User

10. Global Quantum Cryptography Market – Geographic Analysis

11. Quantum Cryptography Market – Industry Landscape

12. Company Profiles

12.1 ID Quantique SA

12.2 MagiQ Technologies, Inc.

12.3 NuCrypt LLC

12.4 Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co. Ltd.

12.5 Qubitekk

12.6 QuintessenceLabs

12.7 qutools GmbH

12.8 Toshiba Corporation

12.9 IBM Corporation

12.10 Infineon Technologies AG

13. Appendix

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012030944/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.