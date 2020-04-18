Radar Level Transmitter Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020-2027

The radar level transmitter market was valued US$ 654.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 996.0 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 4.8% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global radar level transmitter market is heavily fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of companies operating in the market. Furthermore, the presence of global players with a strong geographic reach intensifies the competition in the radar level transmitter market. Presently, a significant number of market players operating in the global radar level transmitter market are focused on offering advanced products to attract new customers and gain a strong market position. However, the market does include a large number of regional players with a strong brand value in the local markets. The Middle East & Africa radar level transmitter market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.1% from 2019 to 2027.

The growing popularity of non-contact based transmitters

Among the type of radar level transmitters, the ability of non-contact based radar level transmitters to emit narrow microwave pulses without contacting the measurement material (solid or liquid) over contact based instrument provide numerous benefit to the end-user. Subsequently, the technology has gained significant market penetration among industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, oil & gas, and medical, to name a few industries. The primary scope for application of non-contact based transmitters constitutes monitoring of corrosive & non-corrosive liquid levels, environment healthiness, tanks, liquid processing vessels, and silos, among other industrial equipment. Thus, factors such as instruments cost-effectiveness, non-contact driven level measurement, and reliable solution for continuous flow level measurement has a profound influence over its adoption across other commercial application despite its superior cost. As a result, the growing popularity of non-contact based radar level transmitters across different end-user industries is anticipated to continue to boost the market growth and subsequently provide substantial profitable market opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

A surge in demand for efficient level measurement solutions from end-user industries

Level measurement techniques such as radar are instruments that provide the measurement of liquids and other materials through the application of electromagnetic properties of the measuring materials. As a result, devices have a significantly broad scope of use across numerous industrial as well as commercial such as oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, paper & pulp, marine, water & wastewater treatment, mining, and pharmaceuticals among other industries. The instruments owing to their functional applications across different industrial processes and production activities have witnessed an unprecedented due to the growing demand for improving production output, especially in the past few years. Furthermore, the increasing demand from different industry verticals has also propelled the market for superior and efficient radar level measurement based instruments among various industry verticals. In addition to this, the recent availability of low-cost radar level transmitters along with the steady decline in average prices of the device over the past decade has facilitated its adoption among small and medium enterprises resulting in their lucrative market growth during the forecast period over ultrasonic technology-based level measurement instruments.

Radar Level Transmitter Market – Technology Insights

The global radar level transmitter market, by technology, has been segmented into guided wave radar, pulse, and FMCW. Currently, guided wave radar is one of the fastest increasing technologies for level measurement in the process industries such as food & beverages, chemical, energy & power, and among others. The process industries mostly prefer the technology as it is one of the fastest-growing level control technologies and has gained incredible acceptance owing to the substantial advantages it provides, such as it is not affected by high turbulence or vibrations. Thus, the efficiency and the flexibility of the guided wave radar is empowering the industries to maintain the accuracy and ease of integration is driving the radar level transmitter market.

Radar Level Transmitter Market – Frequency Insights

C and X band ranges a frequency from 6 – 11 GHz, and it is considered as a low range frequency. The frequency has an impact on the radar level transmitter device antenna’s beamwidth and beams angle. Small beam angles can be achieved with C and X low-frequency radars. However, they require larger antennas, so a user needs to consider what fitting sizes are available on the relevant vessels. Dirt and pollution that build upon the antenna over time affect the direction and the strength of the radar signal. Low-frequency band range signals are less sensitive to such pollution and contamination and can pass through the buildup unaffected. C and X band frequency radar level transmitters offer accurate and reliable level measurement in even the most demanding industrial applications such as oil and gas, chemicals, Food and Beverages, and others.

Global Radar level transmitter Market – Company Profiles

Ametek Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Krohne Group

Magnetrol

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Vega Grieshaber KG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

