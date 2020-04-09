Radiation Therapy Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Hitachi, Mevion Medical Systems., Elekta AB

Global Radiation Therapy Market Status and Future Forecast 2020-2027 is latest research study released by The Insight Partners evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Radiation Therapy Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hitachi, Ltd.; Nordion (Canada) Inc., Mevion Medical Systems., Isoray Inc., BD, IBA Worldwide, Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., and Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Radiation therapy is a cancer treatment that deploys beams of intense energy to eradicate cancer cells. Radiation therapy most often uses X-rays, but protons or other types of radiation energy can also be used. During external beam radiation therapy type of radiation, the high-energy beams from machine externally aims at a precise point on body. In Internal radiation therapy treatment also called as brachytherapy, oncologists implants the radioactive materials at the site.

Growing prevalence of cancer is the key factors owing to substantial growth of the market for radiation therapy market. Also, technological advancements for cancer treatment, increased adoption of radiation therapy primary cancer treatment and less postoperative complications poses several opportunities for the radiation therapy market to grow. However, high cost of the treatment is likely to restrain the global radiation therapy market over the forecast period.

The “Global Radiation Therapy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application, end user and geography. The global radiation therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Radiation therapy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global radiation therapy market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiotherapy. External beam radiotherapy is further segmented into linear accelerators, particle therapy systems, and conventional cobalt-60 teletherapy. Internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy segment comprises of seeds, applicators, afterloaders, and electronic brachytherapy products. Systemic radiotherapy is further classified into iobenguane (I-131), samarium-153, rhenium-186 and others. The technology segment consists of image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT), intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), stereotactic technology, proton beam therapy, 3D conformal radiotherapy (3D CRT), volumetric modulated arc therapy (VMAT) and others. The application market by radiation therapy is categorized into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer and other cancers. Based on end user, the radiation therapy market is classified into hospitals and independent radiotherapy centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global radiation therapy market based product, technology, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Radiation therapy Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America held the dominant share in radiation therapy market in 2017. The major share is attributed to sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and robust research and development (R&D) activities, and growing demand for technologically advanced products. These factors are boosting growth of radiation therapy in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing incidence of cancer and rapid advancements in healthcare sector. Moreover, factors like growing ageing population, large patient population and presence of emerging economies like China, India and Japan, are expected to create growth opportunities for the market players in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting Radiation therapy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Radiation therapy market in these regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Radiation Therapy Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Radiation Therapy market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Radiation Therapy Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Radiation Therapy

Chapter 4: Presenting the Radiation Therapy Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

