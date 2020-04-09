Radiopharmaceutical Market to 2026 – Major market players include Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Curium, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging, Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products, Nordion, Advanced Accelerator Applications, NTP Radioisotopes

DataLibraryResearch provides you with a global analysis on “Radiopharmaceutical Market” and forecast to 2026. The report includes detailed scenario based on By Type (Diagnostic and Therapeutic), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology).

Growth in nuclear medicine market can principally be attributed to the factors such as the growing prevalence and incidences of cardiac ailments and cancer and also to the initiatives taken to lessen demand-supply gap of the Mo-99.

Growing inclination of the disease targeted cancer therapy, growing patient consciousness levels demanding precise diagnosis and growing applications of the molecular imaging are some of major drivers of global radiopharmaceuticals market. Technological developments enabling use of monoclonal antibodies and radio-labeled peptides for the treatment and diagnosis of cancerous tumors will fuel future growth in the market.

Based on type, the market is categorized into therapeutic and diagnostic medicine. The therapeutic segment is further segmented into beta emitter, alpha emitters, and brachytherapy isotopes. In 2013, FDA approved the very first and only product for the alpha emitters in market, launched by the giant Bayer AG under the name of Xofigo. The North America region for Ra-223 is anticipated to command largest share due to the targeted properties over the beta emitters and also due to being the only alpha-emitter invention available in the market.

Based on application, market is segmented into PET, SPECT, and therapeutic applications. The SPECT applications is categorized into bone scans, pulmonary scans, thyroid applications, cardiology, and other SPECT applications. The thyroid segment is expected to register highest growth rate over the forecast period. The high growth rate of the segment can be accredited to the growing prevalence and incidence of thyroid disorders.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of four major segments as, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America is expected to command the largest share of the market. The large share is attributed to development of the novel technologies for the production of radioisotopes, company initiatives and government funding, in the region.

North America was expecting to command the major market share in 2019, followed by the Europe. The growth in the region can be accredited to the recent regulatory sanctions by CE for the commercial use of the Radiopharmaceutical tests. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to register remarkable CAGR over the forecast period as the governments and market players are trying to keep rising cancer prevalence rates in region in check. India, China, and Japan are the foremost contributing countries to the growth in the region.

Stakeholders operating in current radiopharmaceutical market are prerequisite to comply with published FDA guidelines throughout drug development phase. In August 2019, U.S. FDA published Oncology Therapeutic Radiopharmaceuticals (OTR): Nonclinical Studies and also the Labelling Recommendations. Large chunk of the companies operating in current radiopharmaceutical market has mostly been active participants in diagnostic sector, fulfilling the stringent supervisory guidelines is primary area of focus. Currently, participants in the market are expected to work in aggregation with companies active in traditional pharmaceutical space to confirm that the commercialization and drug development approaches align with FDA guidelines. Some major points included by FDA focus on evaluation of toxicities from the ligand, radiation toxicities, and the data pertaining to product labelling, among others. Stakeholders in the market will continue their search of achieving approval from FDA to stay relevant in current market landscape.

However over the past few years, FDA has approved almost three radical radiopharmaceutical therapies including Radium-223, or MIBG for paraganglioma, LuDOTATATE for neuroendocrine carcinomas, and pheochromocytoma.

Key Players

Cardinal Health GE Healthcare Curium Lantheus Medical Imaging Bayer AG Bracco Imaging Eczacýbaþý-Monrol Nuclear Products Nordion Advanced Accelerator Applications NTP Radioisotopes

