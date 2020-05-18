Radiopharmaceuticals Market Outlook,Deep Research Report Stydy,Share and perfect Year to Year CAGR Analysis With Forecast Period 2020 to 2026|Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Nordion
Los Angeles, United States—The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Radiopharmaceuticals market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Radiopharmaceuticals market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Radiopharmaceuticals market.
Key companies operating in the global Radiopharmaceuticals market include : , Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Nordion, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, IBA Group, GE Healthcare, China Isotope & Radiation, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, Advanced Accelerator Applications, SIEMENS, Dongcheng, Navidea
Segment Analysis
The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Radiopharmaceuticals market. In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Radiopharmaceuticals industry, the report has segregated the global Radiopharmaceuticals business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segment By Type:
, Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes
Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segment By Application:
, Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes
Competitive Landscape:
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Radiopharmaceuticals industry. In order to fulfill the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key Questions Answered
- What will be the size of the global Radiopharmaceuticals market in 2026?
- What is the current CAGR of the global Radiopharmaceuticals market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Radiopharmaceuticals market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Radiopharmaceuticals market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the global Radiopharmaceuticals market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the global Radiopharmaceuticals market?
Table of Contents
1 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview
1.1 Radiopharmaceuticals Product Overview
1.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Diagnostic Radioisotopes
1.2.2 Therapeutic Radioisotopes
1.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Radiopharmaceuticals Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Radiopharmaceuticals Industry
1.5.1.1 Radiopharmaceuticals Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Radiopharmaceuticals Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Radiopharmaceuticals Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Radiopharmaceuticals Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Radiopharmaceuticals Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Radiopharmaceuticals Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Radiopharmaceuticals as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Radiopharmaceuticals Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Radiopharmaceuticals Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Radiopharmaceuticals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Radiopharmaceuticals by Application
4.1 Radiopharmaceuticals Segment by Application
4.1.1 Oncology
4.1.2 Cardiology
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Radiopharmaceuticals by Application
4.5.2 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals by Application 5 North America Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Radiopharmaceuticals Business
10.1 Bracco Imaging
10.1.1 Bracco Imaging Corporation Information
10.1.2 Bracco Imaging Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Bracco Imaging Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Bracco Imaging Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.1.5 Bracco Imaging Recent Development
10.2 Bayer
10.2.1 Bayer Corporation Information
10.2.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Bayer Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Bracco Imaging Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.2.5 Bayer Recent Development
10.3 Mallinckrodt
10.3.1 Mallinckrodt Corporation Information
10.3.2 Mallinckrodt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Mallinckrodt Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Mallinckrodt Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.3.5 Mallinckrodt Recent Development
10.4 Nordion
10.4.1 Nordion Corporation Information
10.4.2 Nordion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Nordion Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Nordion Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.4.5 Nordion Recent Development
10.5 Triad Isotopes
10.5.1 Triad Isotopes Corporation Information
10.5.2 Triad Isotopes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Triad Isotopes Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Triad Isotopes Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.5.5 Triad Isotopes Recent Development
10.6 Lantheus
10.6.1 Lantheus Corporation Information
10.6.2 Lantheus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Lantheus Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Lantheus Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.6.5 Lantheus Recent Development
10.7 IBA Group
10.7.1 IBA Group Corporation Information
10.7.2 IBA Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 IBA Group Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 IBA Group Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.7.5 IBA Group Recent Development
10.8 GE Healthcare
10.8.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information
10.8.2 GE Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 GE Healthcare Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 GE Healthcare Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.8.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
10.9 China Isotope & Radiation
10.9.1 China Isotope & Radiation Corporation Information
10.9.2 China Isotope & Radiation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 China Isotope & Radiation Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 China Isotope & Radiation Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.9.5 China Isotope & Radiation Recent Development
10.10 Jubilant Pharma
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Jubilant Pharma Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Jubilant Pharma Recent Development
10.11 Eli Lilly
10.11.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information
10.11.2 Eli Lilly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Eli Lilly Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Eli Lilly Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.11.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development
10.12 Advanced Accelerator Applications
10.12.1 Advanced Accelerator Applications Corporation Information
10.12.2 Advanced Accelerator Applications Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Advanced Accelerator Applications Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Advanced Accelerator Applications Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.12.5 Advanced Accelerator Applications Recent Development
10.13 SIEMENS
10.13.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information
10.13.2 SIEMENS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 SIEMENS Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 SIEMENS Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.13.5 SIEMENS Recent Development
10.14 Dongcheng
10.14.1 Dongcheng Corporation Information
10.14.2 Dongcheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Dongcheng Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Dongcheng Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.14.5 Dongcheng Recent Development
10.15 Navidea
10.15.1 Navidea Corporation Information
10.15.2 Navidea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Navidea Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Navidea Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
10.15.5 Navidea Recent Development 11 Radiopharmaceuticals Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Radiopharmaceuticals Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Radiopharmaceuticals Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
