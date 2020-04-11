Rainwater Harvesting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand By 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rainwater Harvesting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global rainwater harvesting market size is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1,103.8 Million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024. Rainwater harvesting is the method of collecting and storing rainwater for future use. The rainwater may be stored in tanks or natural reservoirs where the water is further redirected into a deep pit like a well or borehole. This water is utilized in different ways, which may include irrigation or gardening, or after proper treatment of the same, can be used in households as high-quality drinking water. Practicing this method not only reduces urban flooding and soil erosion but also ensures water availability across water-scarce areas.

Some of top key players being: Kingspan Group, Watts Water Technologies, Inc., Graf Group, WISY AG, Innovative Water Solutions LLC, D&D Ecotech Services, Rain Harvesting Supplies, Inc., Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Stormsaver, Climate Inc, Water Harvesters and Heritage Tanks.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rainwater-harvesting-market/requestsample

Global Rainwater Harvesting Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the growth of the market is the rapidly growing global population. This has significantly impelled the demand for safe drinking water, which is creating pressure on natural water resources. Consequently, there is a shift from natural water resources to the storage of water through various effective means, including rainwater harvesting. Furthermore, owing to its ease of maintenance and simple installation process, rainwater harvesting is one of the most widely adopted water harvesting mechanism across the globe. Moreover, governments of numerous countries are investing in campaigns and initiatives to encourage the adoption of this system in both domestic and industrial sectors. For instance, the Government of India has invested in the construction of numerous water harvesting structures across the rural and urban areas of the country, which is expected to aid in an equal distribution of and accessibility to drinking water.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rainwater-harvesting-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Harvesting Method:

1. Above Ground

2. Underground

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Commercial

2. Residential

3. Industrial

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Note 1 :- As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Note 2 :- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-25) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group