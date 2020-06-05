Range Hood Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026| BSH Group, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Elica, ROBAM, VATTI, FABER, Miele

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Range Hood Market Research Report 2020-2026”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the Range Hood report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Range Hood market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global Range Hood market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The Range Hood report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

The vendor landscape and competitive scenarios of the global Range Hood market are broadly analyzed to help market players gain competitive advantage over their competitors. Readers are provided with detailed analysis of important competitive trends of the global Range Hood market. Market players can use the analysis to prepare themselves for any future challenges well in advance. They will also be able to identify opportunities to attain a position of strength in the global Range Hood market. Furthermore, the analysis will help them to effectively channelize their strategies, strengths, and resources to gain maximum advantage in the global Range Hood market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Range Hood Market Research Report:

BSH Group, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Elica, ROBAM, VATTI, FABER, Miele, FOTILE, DE & E, Panasonic, Midea, Haier, FAGOR, Nortek, Vanward, Macro, Tecnowind, SAKURA, Sanfer, Bertazzoni, Summit

Global Range Hood Market Segmentation by Product:

Under-cabinet Hood

Wall-chimney Hood

Island Hood

Downdraft Hood

Other Hood

Global Range Hood Market Segmentation by Application:

On-line

Franchised Store

Shopping mall and Supermarket

Others

The report comes out as an accurate and highly detailed resource for gaining significant insights into the growth of different product and application segments of the global Range Hood market. Each segment covered in the report is exhaustively researched about on the basis of market share, growth potential, drivers, and other crucial factors. The segmental analysis provided in the report will help market players to know when and where to invest in the global Range Hood market. Moreover, it will help them to identify key growth pockets of the global Range Hood market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global Range Hood market in 2025?

• Which product will gain the highest demand in the global Range Hood market?

• Which application could show the best growth in the global Range Hood market?

• What will be the nature of the competitive landscape in future?

• Which players will lead the global Range Hood market in the coming years?

• Which region will gain the largest share of the global Range Hood market?

Table of Content

1 Range Hood Market Overview

1.1 Range Hood Product Overview

1.2 Range Hood Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Under-cabinet Hood

1.2.2 Wall-chimney Hood

1.2.3 Island Hood

1.2.4 Downdraft Hood

1.2.5 Other Hood

1.3 Global Range Hood Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Range Hood Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Range Hood Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Range Hood Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Range Hood Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Range Hood Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Range Hood Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Range Hood Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Range Hood Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Range Hood Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Range Hood Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Range Hood Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Range Hood Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Range Hood Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Range Hood Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Range Hood Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Range Hood Industry

1.5.1.1 Range Hood Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Range Hood Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Range Hood Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Range Hood Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Range Hood Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Range Hood Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Range Hood Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Range Hood Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Range Hood Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Range Hood Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Range Hood Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Range Hood as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Range Hood Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Range Hood Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Range Hood Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Range Hood Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Range Hood Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Range Hood Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Range Hood Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Range Hood Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Range Hood Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Range Hood Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Range Hood Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Range Hood Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Range Hood Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Range Hood Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Range Hood Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Range Hood Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Range Hood Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Range Hood Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Range Hood Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Range Hood Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Range Hood Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Range Hood Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Range Hood by Application

4.1 Range Hood Segment by Application

4.1.1 On-line

4.1.2 Franchised Store

4.1.3 Shopping mall and Supermarket

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Range Hood Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Range Hood Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Range Hood Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Range Hood Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Range Hood by Application

4.5.2 Europe Range Hood by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Range Hood by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Range Hood by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Range Hood by Application

5 North America Range Hood Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Range Hood Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Range Hood Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Range Hood Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Range Hood Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Range Hood Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Range Hood Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Range Hood Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Range Hood Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Range Hood Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Range Hood Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Range Hood Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Range Hood Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Range Hood Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Range Hood Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Range Hood Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Range Hood Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Range Hood Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Range Hood Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Range Hood Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Range Hood Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Range Hood Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Range Hood Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Range Hood Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Range Hood Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Range Hood Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Range Hood Business

10.1 BSH Group

10.1.1 BSH Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 BSH Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BSH Group Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BSH Group Range Hood Products Offered

10.1.5 BSH Group Recent Development

10.2 Electrolux

10.2.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

10.2.2 Electrolux Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Electrolux Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BSH Group Range Hood Products Offered

10.2.5 Electrolux Recent Development

10.3 Whirlpool

10.3.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

10.3.2 Whirlpool Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Whirlpool Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Whirlpool Range Hood Products Offered

10.3.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

10.4 Elica

10.4.1 Elica Corporation Information

10.4.2 Elica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Elica Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Elica Range Hood Products Offered

10.4.5 Elica Recent Development

10.5 ROBAM

10.5.1 ROBAM Corporation Information

10.5.2 ROBAM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ROBAM Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ROBAM Range Hood Products Offered

10.5.5 ROBAM Recent Development

10.6 VATTI

10.6.1 VATTI Corporation Information

10.6.2 VATTI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 VATTI Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 VATTI Range Hood Products Offered

10.6.5 VATTI Recent Development

10.7 FABER

10.7.1 FABER Corporation Information

10.7.2 FABER Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 FABER Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 FABER Range Hood Products Offered

10.7.5 FABER Recent Development

10.8 Miele

10.8.1 Miele Corporation Information

10.8.2 Miele Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Miele Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Miele Range Hood Products Offered

10.8.5 Miele Recent Development

10.9 FOTILE

10.9.1 FOTILE Corporation Information

10.9.2 FOTILE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 FOTILE Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 FOTILE Range Hood Products Offered

10.9.5 FOTILE Recent Development

10.10 DE & E

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Range Hood Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DE & E Range Hood Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DE & E Recent Development

10.11 Panasonic

10.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.11.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Panasonic Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Panasonic Range Hood Products Offered

10.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.12 Midea

10.12.1 Midea Corporation Information

10.12.2 Midea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Midea Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Midea Range Hood Products Offered

10.12.5 Midea Recent Development

10.13 Haier

10.13.1 Haier Corporation Information

10.13.2 Haier Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Haier Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Haier Range Hood Products Offered

10.13.5 Haier Recent Development

10.14 FAGOR

10.14.1 FAGOR Corporation Information

10.14.2 FAGOR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 FAGOR Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 FAGOR Range Hood Products Offered

10.14.5 FAGOR Recent Development

10.15 Nortek

10.15.1 Nortek Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nortek Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Nortek Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Nortek Range Hood Products Offered

10.15.5 Nortek Recent Development

10.16 Vanward

10.16.1 Vanward Corporation Information

10.16.2 Vanward Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Vanward Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Vanward Range Hood Products Offered

10.16.5 Vanward Recent Development

10.17 Macro

10.17.1 Macro Corporation Information

10.17.2 Macro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Macro Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Macro Range Hood Products Offered

10.17.5 Macro Recent Development

10.18 Tecnowind

10.18.1 Tecnowind Corporation Information

10.18.2 Tecnowind Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Tecnowind Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Tecnowind Range Hood Products Offered

10.18.5 Tecnowind Recent Development

10.19 SAKURA

10.19.1 SAKURA Corporation Information

10.19.2 SAKURA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 SAKURA Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 SAKURA Range Hood Products Offered

10.19.5 SAKURA Recent Development

10.20 Sanfer

10.20.1 Sanfer Corporation Information

10.20.2 Sanfer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Sanfer Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Sanfer Range Hood Products Offered

10.20.5 Sanfer Recent Development

10.21 Bertazzoni

10.21.1 Bertazzoni Corporation Information

10.21.2 Bertazzoni Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Bertazzoni Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Bertazzoni Range Hood Products Offered

10.21.5 Bertazzoni Recent Development

10.22 Summit

10.22.1 Summit Corporation Information

10.22.2 Summit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Summit Range Hood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Summit Range Hood Products Offered

10.22.5 Summit Recent Development

11 Range Hood Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Range Hood Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Range Hood Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

