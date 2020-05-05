Rapid Application Development Industry 2020 Market Share, Regional Analysis, Growth Insights, Leading Companies, End Users and Forecast to 2025

The Global Rapid Application Development Market was valued to be more than USD xx billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.2% by 2025. Increasing need for advanced design software and enhanced efficiency are driving the demand for global Rapid Application Development market.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Autodesk Inc., PTC Inc., Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc., MSC Software Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, Microsoft, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., KiSSFLOW, Salesforce, and Mendix, among others.

Rapid technological and digital transformations are pushing organizations to develop customized solutions to cater to their client’s needs. This is giving rise to the demand for rapid application development market across the globe. Moreover, by using rapid application development software, organizations can deliver and deploy business related applications, thus saving time and resources. Rapid application development helps developers generate customized applications without coding or with minimum hand coding, which in turn outputs a high-quality software development process.

North America is expected to grow significantly, owing to early adoption of technology and presence of numerous rapid application developments software vendors in the region.

Global Rapid Application Development Market is spread across 114 pages

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Type, and Tools Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type, Tools, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Rapid Application Development providers

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.