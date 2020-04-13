Rapid Industrialization to Boost Glass Fiber (E-class Glass Fiber and Performance Glass Fiber) Growth by 2019-2025

In 2029, the Glass Fiber (E-class Glass Fiber and Performance Glass Fiber) market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Glass Fiber (E-class Glass Fiber and Performance Glass Fiber) market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Glass Fiber (E-class Glass Fiber and Performance Glass Fiber) market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

competitive landscape. Company market share analysis comprises the market share of dominant players in 2014, based on their production capacities. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze product segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each product segment.

Based on product, the glass fiber market has been segmented into e-class glass fiber and performance glass fiber. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for glass fiber in each of its application segment has been analyzed and forecast for the period of eight years.

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the glass fiber market. These include AGY Holding Corp, CHONGQING POLYCOMP INTERNATIONAL CORP, Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd, Jushi Group, Johns Manville, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd, Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Inc, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, and Taishan Fiberglass, Inc. Various attributes of these companies such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

This report segments the global glass fiber market as follows:

Glass Fiber Market – Product Analysis E-Class Glass Fiber Performance Glass Fiber

Glass Fiber Market – Application Analysis Building & Construction Transportation Industrial Consumer Goods Wind Turbine Others (Including Oil & Gas, etc.)

Glass Fiber Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe U.K. Spain France Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



