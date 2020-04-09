Rapid Test Market Size, Demand, New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2027

Rapid diagnostic tests (RDT), also known as quick diagnostic medical tests are easy to perform test kits majorly used for emergency medical screening or preliminary tests. These tests are also used in point-of-care testing as replacements to conventional laboratory tests. These tests are able to provide results in same day or few hours as well as a few minutes.

The rapid tests market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising incidence of infectious diseases and rising adoption of point-of-care tests and home based healthcare. In addition, the opportunities from developing economies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

Alere, Inc. (Abbott)

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Ltd.

The global rapid tests market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user. Based on product type, the market is segmented as, over-the-counter (OTC) rapid test products, and professional rapid test products. Based on application, the market is segmented in to infectious diseases, cardiology, oncology, pregnancy and fertility, toxicology, glucose monitoring, and others. On the basis of end user, the rapid tests market is categorized as per, hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global rapid tests market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The rapid tests market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Rapid Test Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Rapid Test Market – By Application

1.3.3 Rapid Test Market – By End User

1.3.4 Rapid Test Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. RAPID TEST MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. RAPID TEST MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

