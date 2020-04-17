Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Allergan plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services

Alzheimer’s diseaseSegment byindicationisexpectedtogrowat A Fast Pace overthe Forecast Period

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Rare Neurological Disease TreatmentMarketto 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Indication, Drug Type, Distribution Channel, and Mode of Administration.’ The global rare neurological disease treatmentmarket is expected to reach US$ 13,830.96 Mn in 2027 from US$ 7,300.12Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global rare neurological disease treatment marketand the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global rare neurological disease treatmentmarket, based on the indication, is segmented into narcolepsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and other indications.In 2019, the Alzheimer’s disease segment accounted for the largest market share in the global rare neurological disease treatment market. The growth of Alzheimer’s disease is attributed to an increasing prevalence of the disease across the world. According to the factsheet “2019 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures” approximately 5.8 million people in the US suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. The symptoms are widely seen in the geriatric group. Thus, the rising geriatric population across the globe is likely to influence market growth during the forecast period.

The rare neurological disease treatment marketfor is expected to grow, owing to factors such asgrowth rising prevalence of rare neurological diseases, and favorable pipeline drugs and robust research activities for the treatment of rare neurological diseases. Moreover, increasing awareness of rare neurological diseases coupled with developing healthcare infrastructureislikely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

Leading companies operating in the Rare Neurological Disease Treatment marketare Allergan plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, among others.

The report segments global Rare Neurological Disease Treatment market as follows:

Global Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market– By Indication

Narcolepsy

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Alzheimer’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Other Indications

Global Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market– By Drug Type

Organic Compounds

Biologics

GlobalRare Neurological Disease Treatment Market– By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Global Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – By Mode of Administration

Oral

Injectable



Global Rare Neurological Disease TreatmentMarket– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



