Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market Opportunities and Forecast 2020 to 2026

DataLibraryResearch provides you with a global analysis on “Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market” and forecast to 2026. The report includes detailed scenario based on By Type (Comprises Wearable Devices, Home Health Medical Devices and others), By End User (Specialty Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, & Ambulatory Centers, Homecare Settings and others).

The global real time health monitoring devices market is rising at tremendous rate. Need to have a programmed flow of data between the patients and the healthcare professional’s forms base of growth in this market. Increasing demand for integration of various health monitoring devices in healthcare and medical sector is creating a productive opportunities for the market.

The growth can be attributed to the ability of the devices in field of flexible monitoring and management providing the real-time analysis of patient’s health parameters proficiently. Rising population, growing awareness and inclination towards keeping good health with the augmenting uptake of such devices fuelled by improving conditions and growing influence of the media industry; such factors are promoting the market growth to quite an extent. GetWellNetwork, acquired HealthLoop in November 2018, with incorporating around 7.2 million patient communications annually and evaluating risks in real time. Later proactively helps the patients intervening before escalation of any cost and complications. Moreover, it enables over 80,000 digitized general practitioner visits every month. The strategic initiatives is expected to expand the GetWellNetwork’s reach to over 700 care providers.

Nokia re-launched entire Withings portfolio of digital health devices under Nokia brand, the company declared the same at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Sept 2017, in Barcelona.

In May-2016, Fitbit, Inc., leader in fitness and connected health market, acquired the wearable payment assets of Coin, Silicon Valley financial technology and consumer Electronics Company. The deal comprises intellectual property and key personnel specific to the Coin’s wearable payment platform. The acquisition accelerated the Fitbit’s ability to develop active NFC payment solution which could be embedded into the future Fitbit devices, widening its smart capabilities. The strategic move excluded the smart payment products, including Coin 2.0.

North America leads the market owing to the factors such as increasing diseases management for growing geriatric population. Furthermore, presence of developed economies such as Canada and the U.S. provides technological backgrounds for market growth.

Europe holds second largest market. The continuous need to reduce healthcare costs and increase patient health management for ageing population has led to adoption of the devices in this region. The Asia Pacific region is likely to be the fastest growing region. The Middle East and Africa held the least share of the market.

Competitor overview

In 2016, giant GE Healthcare acquired the company Biosafe Group that supplied integrated cell bioprocessing systems for regenerative medicine industry and cell therapy, for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition was aimed at expanding GE Healthcare’s ecosystem of solutions, products, and services for cell therapy customers and also at expanding Company’s reach to number of new cell as well as therapy types.

In October-2017, Company named Qualcomm, along with the Netgear, and Australian carrier Telstra, Ericsson, announced the launch of first product to support the gigabit LTE, mobile hotspot. Hotspot makes use of range of technologies to hit the high speeds, including the carrier aggregation. It runs on the Telstra’s current LTE networks.

Key Players

GE Healthcare Qualcomm Jawbone Inc. Withings SA Fitbit Inc. Garmin Ltd. Omron Corporation Airstrip Technologies AT&T Inc. Athenahealth, Inc. Jude Medical Phillips Healthcare

