Real-Time Payments Market : Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2025
Global Real-Time Payments Market is valued at approximately USD 5 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Smartphones ownership, adoption of cloud-based solutions, rising customers’ demand for immediacy of payments and quicker payment settlements are promoting the growth of the market. Growing smartphones ownership across the globe is also driving the market growth. For instance, according to pew research center report in 2018, around 77% of total individuals in United States owns a smartphone. Moreover 67% of total individuals of Canada owns a smartphone. Thus, rising smartphone ownership and growing demand for real time payment is expected to fuel the market growth.
The report on global Real-Time Payments market includes Nature of Payment, Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size and Vertical segments. Nature of Payment segment includes Person-to-Person, Person-To-Business, Business-To-Person and Others, Component segment is sub-segmented into Solutions and Services Deployment Mode is further categorized into On-Premises and Cloud and Vertical segment is further categorized into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Energy and Utilities.
The regional analysis of Global Real-Time Payments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading market region for global Real-Time Payments market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing rate of digitalization, growing adoption of advanced technologies, and economic developments are promoting the growth of the market.
The leading market players mainly include-
ACI Worldwide
FIS
Fiserv
PayPal
Wirecard
Mastercard
Worldline
Temenos
Visa
Apple
Alipay (Ant Financial)
Global Payments
Capegemini
Icon Solutions
REPAY
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Nature of Payment:
Person-to-Person
Person-To-Business
Business-To-Person
By Component:
Solutions
o Payment Gateway
o Payment Processing
o Payment Security and Fraud Management
Services
o Professional Services
o Managed Services
By Deployment Mode:
Deployment Mode
Cloud
By Enterprise Size:
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical:
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and Ecommerce
Government
Energy and Utilities
By Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Real-Time Payments Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
