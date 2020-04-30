Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market Outlook To 2027 Top Leading Players Seven Step RPO, Kites Consulting, Randstad Sourceright, ManpowerGroup, Solutions, Alexandar Mann, Adam Recruitment, Proven SA, Talent Hunters

The global recruitment process outsourcing market accounted to US$ 4.16 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 40.67 Bn by 2027.

Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) is a type of business process outsourcing in which a company employer outsources some part or all of the recruitment processes to a third party service provider. An RPO service provider not only offers staffing services to an employer but it takes the responsibility of designing and managing the entire recruitment process as well as the responsibility of outcomes. An RPO service provider facilitates the necessary expertise, skillsets, technologies and hiring process methodologies to employers in various modes including on-site, off-site, or virtual delivery model. The RPO services include candidate, profile research, training of the hiring manager, compliance tracking, reporting, process mapping, technology consulting, third-party vendor management and others. Some of the significant benefits of RPO which are driving the growth of this market include requirement analysis, customized solutions based on specific hiring demand, cost-benefit, and time savings.

The key factors driving the global recruitment process outsourcing market include advantages of RPO over traditional recruiting and time and cost savings. The restraining factors for the RPO market include data security and privacy concerns, high attrition rates in some industries and uncertain technology and policy landscape in different regions. The increasing demand for Multi-Country RPOs by employers and adoption of Applicant tracking system (ATS) are considered to be the opportunities for this market in the coming future. Introduction of Big Data and advanced analytics in Recruitment Process Outsourcing solutions will be a future trend that will further drive the growth of the RPO market.

The key companies operating in the field of recruitment process outsourcing that are profiled in the report include Seven Step RPO, Kites Consulting, Randstad Sourceright, ManpowerGroup, Solutions, Alexandar Mann, Adam Recruitment, Proven SA, Talent Hunters, TASC Outsourcing, AJEETS Management & Manpower Consulting among others

Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

