Rectenna Market 2020 Boosted by Rising Demand with key players like AVX Corporation, A.H. Systems, inc., Antenova Ltd

A rectenna, well known as rectifying antenna, is a device that converts AC electromagnetic (EM) waves into DC electricity. A rectenna is a type of a flexible radio-frequency (RF) antenna, that receives EM waves and allows wireless power transmission. These receiving waves travel into the semiconductor and are transformed by the rectenna into DC voltage, which can be utilized to recharge batteries or power electronic circuits.

Top Key Players:- AVX Corporation, A.H. Systems, inc., Allis Communications, Antenova Ltd, API Technologies, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO.,LTD, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

The increase in requirement for advanced technology devices in the consumer electronics industry, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other portable devices is the major factor driving the growth of the rectenna market. Additionally, widening the user base of smartphones is anticipated to be a major factor driving the global rectenna market during the forecast period.

The global rectenna market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as array antenna, patch antenna, slot antenna, tag antenna, dipole antenna, other. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as wireless power transmission, RFID, proximity cards, contactless cards, energy harvesting, other.

