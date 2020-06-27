Recycled Textile Market Future Business Trends, Analysis, Demand and Forecast by 2027

Polyester is a humanmade fiber that is synthesized from petrochemical products by the process of polymerization. The majority of the polyester used in textile is polyethylene terephthalate (PET). 60 % of this PET is used to make fibers for textiles, and the remaining 60% is applied in making fibers. Recycled textile is obtained through the recycling and recovery of old clothing and fibrous waste materials by undergoing several treatments. They are generally found in municipal waste from the dumped old or discarded clothes, carpets, footwear, sheets, and towels, etc.

Scope of the Report

Reduction in the emission of carbon dioxide during the manufacture of the recycled textile market drives the growth of the recycled textile market. Besides, less energy and water consumption in its production also drive market growth. However, the low quality of recycled textile and high processing costs involved hampers the growth of the recycled textile market. Technology advancements and rapid growth of textile industries across the globe are expected to boost the growth of the recycled textile market.

Top Key Players:

– Anandi Enterprises

– Chindi Women’s Centre

– Hyosung TNC Co. Ltd

– Khaloom

– Kishco Group

– Leigh Fibers Inc.

– Martex Fiber Southern Corporation

The “Global Recycled Textiles Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the recycled textile market with detailed market segmentation by type, end use industry and geography. The global recycled textile market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading recycled textile market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

