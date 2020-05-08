Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Evolving Latest Trends To Lead Global Industry By

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Redispersible Polymer Powder is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl versatate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene. Redispersible Polymer Powder is produced in two stages. In the first stage, water-based emulsion polymerization technology is used to convert various monomers to liquid dispersion. In the second step, water-based dispersion is used after some modification to produce free-flowing redispersible polymer powder through spray drying technology. Redispersible polymer powder improves the plasticity adhesion of tile cement, gypsum plaster, and self-leveling compounds. Redispersible polymer powders are used mainly in diverse construction chemical applications such as external thermal insulation composite systems, construction and tile adhesives, screeds, self-leveling flooring compounds, plasters, repair mortars, grouts, and cementitious sealing slurries.

Demand for redispersible polymer is continuously increasing due to its benefits in the construction industry such as better water retention and workability, strong strength development of the mortar, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong impact and abrasion resistance.

On the basis of type of monomer, the redispersible polymer powder market is segmented into five categories: vinyl acetate redispersible polymer powder, vinyl versatate redispersible polymer powder, ethylene redispersible polymer powder, acrylate redispersible polymer powder, and styrene butadiene redispersible polymer powder.

Asia Pacific and North America are the major markets for redispersible polymer powder. Factors such as booming urbanization, rapidly growing construction in both developed and developing countries, and increasing utilization of ready-mixed concrete (RMC) apart from non-hazardous, green, and sustainable construction chemicals in developed countries is driving the demand for redispersible polymer powder in these two regions.

On the basis of application area, the global redispersible polymer powder market is segmented into following categories: tiling (adhesives and grouts), flooring, repair, gypsum plaster, waterproofing, ETICS, and plastering.

