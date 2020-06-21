Refinery Catalyst Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) – Latest Industry Research and Future Growth Outlook

Zeolites are extensively used refinery materials, owing to their characteristics to provide microporosity and adjustable acidity, thus making it ideal for petrochemical applications. In addition, these are widely used in processes, such as olefin dealkylation, naphtha isomerization, reforming, hydrocracking, and cracking. Moreover, fluid catalytic cracking is a type of secondary unit operation used in producing additional gasoline in the refining process. Owing to soaring diesel and gasoline consumption as the primary transportation fuel are expected to boost the refinery catalyst demand during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations related to Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) and strict emission standards among developed regions, such as the U.S. and Canada, are anticipated to drive the global refinery catalyst market demand in the petroleum refining sector. Furthermore, availability of alternate fuels, such as biofuels, and adoption of Go Green and emission standards raised by multiple nations are expected to hamper the market growth.

This report projects the trends and opportunities of the global refinery catalyst market. This research study includes a qualitative & quantitative analysis with comprehensive research methodologies and reliable projections to understand the present overview toward the market growth and predict the market behavior during the forecast period.

The global refinery catalyst market is segmented based on catalyst material, type, and geography. Based on catalyst material, it is classified into zeolites, metals, and chemical compounds. Based on type, it is categorized into fluid catalytic cracking catalyst, hydrotreating catalyst, hydrocracking catalyst, alkylation catalyst, reforming catalyst, others (isomerization catalyst and enzyme-based catalyst). Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Refinery catalyst market end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027. The report provides revenue forecast with sales, and sales growth rate of the global Refinery catalyst market. The forecasts are also provided with respect to the product, application, and regional segments of the market. The forecasts are issued to understand the future outlook and prospects of the industry.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering provinces such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Top 10 leading companies in the global Refinery catalyst market are analyzed in the report along with their business overview, operations, financial analysis, SWOT profile and products and services. The key players operating in the global Refinery Catalyst industry BASF SE, Bayer AG, Compagnie DE Saint-Gobain S.A., Ekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

Highlights of the Report

Competitive landscape of the Refinery catalyst market.

Revenue generated by each segment of the Refinery catalyst market by 2027.

Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the Refinery catalyst industry.

Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

Top impacting factors of the Refinery catalyst market.

