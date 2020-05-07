Refrigerant Monitoring System Market is estimated to reach US$ 990.0 Mn by 2027; Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd., AquaGas Pty Ltd., Bacharach Inc

Latest market study on “Refrigerant Monitoring System Market to 2027 by Component (Detector, Monitor, Controller, Others); Type (Fixed and Portable); Application (Commercial and Industrial); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the refrigerant monitoring system market is estimated to reach US$ 990.0 Mn by 2027 from US$ 375.0 Mn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The major companies operating in refrigerant monitoring system market include Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd., AquaGas Pty Ltd., Bacharach Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Genesis International, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., LumaSense Technologies, Inc., Toshiba Carrier Corporation, TQ Environmental Limited, and Trane (Ingersoll-Rand Plc) among others.

With an aim to store the medicines or other drugs in the desired temperature, the well-established as well as emerging pharmaceutical companies are procuring or upgrading the industrial refrigerators in a large number, which is catalyzing the growth of the industrial refrigerators in the US pharmaceutical companies. Various Canadian and Mexican pharmaceutical companies are obtaining industrial refrigerators in order to meet the surging demand from the mass. On the other hand, several pharmaceutical companies based out of US and globally, are establishing their production centers in Canada and Mexico, which is also facilitating the pharmaceutical refrigerators manufacturers to increase their business in these two regions. Hence, the there is a global growth in the pharmaceutical industry being experienced, which is a major factor bolstering the growth of the market for industrial refrigerator across the globe. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for refrigerant monitoring system in the pharmaceuticals industry. The trend is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

The refrigerant monitoring system market by application is further segmented into commercial and industrial. The commercial sector is expected to hold the lion’s share in the year 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027. The commercial refrigerant monitoring system is used in various applications including walk ins, warehouses, rooms, trucks, ultra-cold freezers, cryogenic freezers, heat blocks, and ovens.

The strain on labor capacity in HVACR industry globally is becoming increasingly well-known. The skilled trades shortage in the HVACR industry is a supply and demand issue, as the field is growing, it requires more skilled professionals. In 2018, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US estimated that there was a shortage of technicians 70,000 in the HVACR, and the industry requires 115,000 new HVACR professionals to meet the demand within the coming four years. However, the association also projects the shrinkage of current working professionals of around 12,000 per year. The gas leaks are becoming more prevalent, and the factor contributing to this is direct indicators of lower quality in workmanship and lack of training to handle these systems.

