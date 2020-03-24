Releases New Report on the Global Inflatable Tents Market

With having published myriads of reports, Inflatable Tents Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

The Inflatable Tents market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing.

Key Segments Covered

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Poly Cotton

Nylon

By Type

Self-Erecting

Hybrid

By Shape

Dome

Tunnel

Geodesic

By End Use

Military General Camping Storage Medical

Commercial Exhibition & Events Agriculture & Horticulture Energy Construction Mining, Geology & Exploration

Personal

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for inflatable tents.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis regarding drivers, restraints, opportunities, supply chain analysis and key trends in the market. The next section that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by material, type, shape, end use and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2028.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze the same on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities for market players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as identifying potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the inflatable tents market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Detailed profiles of manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the inflatable tents market.

Research Methodology

FMI conducted exploratory research at a granular market level to arrive at the segmentation of the inflatable tents market. An initial study was conducted to identify the inflatable tents market structure and demand pattern in the inflatable tents market by segments (i.e. by material, by type, by shape and by end use) in each prominent region of the globe. This study involved data mining via primary interviews with experts representing inflatable tents and related solutions and inflatable tents manufacturers, dealers and end use. Data from secondary sources, such as company annual reports, industry association publications, industry presentations, white papers and company press releases, was referred to understand the inflatable tents market dynamics across various levels of the value chain. Post ascertaining the inflatable tents market behavior, a data validation was conducted vis-a-vis primary and secondary research data to arrive at the base numbers with 2017 as the base number and estimated sales for 2018, followed by a forecast for the years 2018 to 2028.

FMI validated the forecast developed using concrete growth levels derived from macro and micro factors related to the inflatable tents market. For instance, the growth of military expenditure, industry value added, GDP per capita income, end use investment growth and key participants’ annual sales performances were analyzed to attain the inflatable tents market forecast and refine anomalies, if any. This approach enabled the forecasting of the inflatable tents market in terms of CAGR with respect to the forthcoming period based on end user sentiments and helped in analyzing the inflatable tents market on the basis of Year-on-Year growth (Y-o-Y). The inflatable tents market has been analyzed in terms of Absolute Dollar Opportunity and Basis Point Share (BPS) and market attractive index has been included for sharing every aspect of high growth segments in the inflatable tents market.

Key Players in the Global Inflatable Tents Market

The North Face

Alaska Structures, Inc.

ZEPELIN

Oase Outdoors

Coleman Company, Inc.

Vango

Norlense

Buildair Ingeniería y Arquitectura S.A.

Kampa

Zempire Camping Equipment

Losberger GmbH

Exxel Outdoors, LLC

skandika GmbH

Sunncamp Limited

LANCO Group

