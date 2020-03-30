Remittance Software Market 2020 Precise Outlook with Future Prospects, Key Players and Forecast To 2027

Global remittance software market is expected to grow from US$ 1279.64 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3323.41 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

The scope of study involves B2B, B2C and money transaction between families living abroad by using smartphone, tablet and computer. Also, provides the estimate and forecast of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant remittance software market players in the market and their key developments.

The application segment of remittance software is further classified into: personal remittance software, business remittance software and personal remittance software. Out of which personal remittance software market contribute the largest market share and expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the growing migrants across countries and increasing adoption of smartphone and tablets has been the most responsible factor for the growth of personal remittance software. This is due to the remittance transaction cross border with the growing migration of people from country to country. Thus, creates an opportunity in personal remittance software market.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of remittance software market based by software, by deployment type, and by application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment personal remittance software accounted for the largest market share and highest market growth in 2017; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report profiles key players such as Remit One Ltd., Remit Anywhere, FinCode Ltd., MTS, Girmiti Software Private Limited, Grey Systems, ControlBox Corp. NextGen Systems UK Limited, Fiserv, Inc., and Daemon Software among others. Some of the remarkable developments done by top key players such as, WorldRemit introduced its money transfer service in New York. Through a smartphone or online website, customers can make international transfers to other 147 countries across the globe, eliminating visit to banks and agents. Similarly, WorldRemit and Wing Cambodia Limited Specialised Bank, a mobile banking service provider has introduced instant money transfer services in Cambodia. This new service simplify money transfer for the Cambodians to send money to Wing’s mobile banking accounts. Apart from this, WorldRemit and QuickCash launched money transfer services in Ivory Coast (West Africa). The partnership enable customers to transfer money to 400+ new cash pick up locations throughout Ivory Coast.

The banking industry had already established their own remittance system but lack of availability of these banks or their networks in the remote areas of developing countries has left large scopes for improvement in the remittance services industry. As a result, there has been a marked rise in the awareness amongst the masses about the various available modes for money transfers. The market for remittance software is highly fragmented market with the top ten companies accounting for approximately 20% of the market share.

APAC is largest adopter of remittance software, followed by North America and South America region. This is attributable to growing numbers of migrants across border and increasing technological trends is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in terms of remittance software market.

