Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Statistics 2020 – Size, Growth, Top Trends, Share, Key Development Strategies, Global Industry Revenue and Regional Forecast to 2027

Some of the prominent players operating in remote patient monitoring devices market are, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Welch Allyn, Abbott Laboratories, GE, Honeywell, Boston Scientific Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, American Telecare Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Masimo Corporation and Omron Healthcare. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in May 2018, Boston Scientific have launched the HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic system in Europe. It is the first and only diagnostic tool that enables proactive heart failure (HF) care in Europe. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Market Overview:

According to a new market research study titled “Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User”, the global remote patient monitoring devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,546.85 Mn in 2027 from US$ 712.21 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global remote patient monitoring devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The remote patient monitoring devices market by product is segmented into vital sign monitors and special monitors. In 2018, the special monitors segment held a largest market share of 79.5% of the remote patient monitoring devices market, by type in 2018. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its advantages of the cardiac rhythm remote patient monitors and respiratory monitors. Moreover, the vital sign monitors segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 9.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to improvement in operation, performance, utility, handling, sensitivity, & reducing size of the device, and growing hospital infrastructure and home care infrastructure in the patient monitoring and care market.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness regarding healthcare. However, factors such as, unaddressed regulatory concerns and security and privacy concerns are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

The report segments the global remote patient monitoring devices market as follows:

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – By Product

Vital Sign Monitors

Special Monitors

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare

Others

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Argentina

