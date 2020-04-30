Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Value, Share, Analysis and Segments 2020-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User”, the global remote patient monitoring devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,546.85 Mn in 2027 from US$ 712.21 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global remote patient monitoring devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market – By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Sleep Disorder Treatment

Diabetes Treatment

Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring

The remote patient monitoring devices market by product is segmented into vital sign monitors and special monitors. In 2018, the special monitors segment held a largest market share of 79.5% of the remote patient monitoring devices market, by type in 2018. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its advantages of the cardiac rhythm remote patient monitors and respiratory monitors. Moreover, the vital sign monitors segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 9.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to improvement in operation, performance, utility, handling, sensitivity, & reducing size of the device, and growing hospital infrastructure and home care infrastructure in the patient monitoring and care market.

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

Market Scope

Market Trends And Outlook

Key Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Regional Framework

Market Segments And Sub-Segments

Some of the prominent players operating in remote patient monitoring devices market are, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Welch Allyn, Abbott Laboratories, GE, Honeywell, Boston Scientific Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, American Telecare Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Masimo Corporation and Omron Healthcare.

Chronic diseases, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and obesity, are the leading causes of death in the world and account for most of the nation’s health care costs. According to report of CDC, in 2018, approximately more than 9% of the population has diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations in US. Moreover, the data also suggests that 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed with diabetes every year in the US. Similar trends for high presence of diabetes are prevalent around other geographies of the globe that include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. For instance, according to IDF Diabetes Atlas published by the International Diabetes Federation in 2017, south-east Asia is home to approximately one-fifth (19%) of the total diabetes population worldwide.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

