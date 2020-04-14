Renal Denervation Market Is Expected to Reach $3,153 million by 2022 Registering a CAGR of 48.5% – Ablative Solutions, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic, Kona Medical

The world renal denervation market was $197 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $3,153 million by 2022 with a CAGR of 48.5%. The market is driven by factors such as changes in lifestyle of the people, which leads to uncontrolled, treatment resistant hypertension, and ageing population. In addition to this, technological advancements have helped in the development of innovative and efficient denervation devices that have driven the market growth. However, low awareness for renal denervation procedure, stringent regulatory norms for renal denervation systems, and unfavorable reimbursements for renal denervation procedure have restricted the growth of the market.

Request Sample Copy of Renal Denervation Market at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660111/sample

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Ablative Solutions, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiosonic Ltd, Kona Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Mercator MedSystems, Inc., ReCor Medical, Inc., Renal Dynamics Limited, St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Terumo Medical Corporation

Renal denervation is a minimally invasive catheter-based procedure for the treatment of hypertension in patients. It is generally opted in cases where medicines fail to provide relief to the patient. In this procedure, nerves of the renal artery wall are ablated with the help of radiofrequency pulses or ultrasound. This leads to a reduction of sympathetic afferent and efferent kidney activity, which further leads to a reduction in blood pressure.

The market has witnessed product development and acquisitions in the recent years. These acquisitions have helped the major players to combine their forces with smaller players and enhance their business. In this regard, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Vessix Vascular, Inc. (November 2012) and Medtonic plc acquired Ardian, Inc. (January 2011). Both Vessix Vascular, Inc. and Ardian, Inc. were the producers of renal denervation devices. However, due to smaller production capacities and limited geographical presence the systems were not popular in the market. However, after the acquisition these systems were produced on a large scale. This enabled Medtonic plc and Boston Scientific Corporation to emerge as the top leading companies for renal denervation devices.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Renal Denervation market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Renal Denervation market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important Products of Renal Denervation covered in this report are:

Symplicity Renal Denervation System

EnligHTN

Vessix Renal Denervation System

Paradise Renal Denervation System

Iberis Renal Sympathetic Denervation System

Others

Based on By Technology, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Radiofrequency

Ultrasound

Micro-infusion

!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660111/discount

For more clarity on the real potential of the Renal Denervation market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012660111/buy/4999

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD RENAL DENERVATION MARKET, BY PRODUCT

CHAPTER 5 WORLD RENAL DENERVATION MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

CHAPTER 6 WORLD RENAL DENERVATION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY, 2014-2022

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Renal Denervation market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Renal Denervation market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Renal Denervation market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Renal Denervation market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the world. We help our clients in their decision support system by assisting them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876