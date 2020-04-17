Report explores the Yeast Based Savory Flavors Market likely to emerge over a period of 2018 – 2028

Yeast Based Savory Flavors Market Outlook

Owing to the globalization and interconnection of the world, taste patterns and preferences of consumers has changed widely and people are more willing to try different cuisines. Yeast based savory flavors are food flavoring additives, which enhances overall taste and flavor profile. Along with adding savory taste, yeast based savory flavors also help in emulsification and improving the texture of culinary preparations. Yeast based savory flavors possess a wide range of end-use applications such as snacks, poultry, beef, pork, etc. Along with adding flavor, yeast based savory flavors also helps in reducing salt content from food products. Yeast Based Savory Flavors market finds an ample growth in developed as well as developing regions, owing to developed taste for savory flavors across the globe. Various governmental bodies such as US FDA, EFSA (European food safety authority), strictly regulates the labeling and addition of flavors in food products.

Yeast Based Savory Flavors Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Yeast based savory flavors market is gaining traction across the globe, as food manufacturers are increasingly concerned about enhancing the flavor and taste of various culinary. Increasing consciousness among individuals regarding natural flavors and additives added in food products is expected to create an opportunity for yeast based savory flavors in upcoming years. The clean label status offered to yeast extracts and yeast based savory flavors is a key factor due to which food manufacturers are inclined towards the use of yeast based savory flavors, creating an ample opportunity in developed countries such as the U.S. and other European countries. Food manufacturers have limited the use of artificial food flavors and enhancers, owing to various health issues and allergies associated with them, which creates space for natural ingredients and additives, which in turn boost the sales of yeast based savory flavors market. Increasing consumption of ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat foods, gourmet foods, etc. has also increased the demand for yeast based savory flavors among food manufacturers. According to our internal study, global ingredients market for human food is valued at US$ 53.4 Bn.

Global Yeast Based Savory Flavors: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global yeast based savory flavors market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the global Yeast Based Savory Flavors market has been segmented as –

Powder

Paste

Liquid

On the basis of end-use application, the global Yeast Based Savory Flavors market has been segmented as –

Noodles

Chips

Extruded Snacks

Fruit Snacks

Tortilla Chips

Ready-to-eat Meals

Ready-to-cook Meals

Dairy based foods

Pork

Poultry

Beef

Others

Global Yeast Based Savory Flavors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global yeast based savory flavors market are Lallemand Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, Savory Systems International, Lesaffre et Compagnie, Sensient Flavors Limited, Carbery Group Ltd. (Synergy Flavors), ABF Ingredients, Ltd., Prosol SpA, Basic Food Flavors, Inc., Flavor House, Inc., MC Food Specialties Inc., VANKIM KIMYA GIDA TUR.SAN.DI?.TIC. LTD. STI, among others.

Launching new product variants, increasing demand for natural Yeast Based Savory Flavors are some of the key drivers supporting the market growth in the near future.